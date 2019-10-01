Mitsubishi Motors reports September 2019 sales.

September sales of Mirage, the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid vehicle sold in America 2 , were up 28.4% year-over-year, and year-to-date sales are up 9.6%, continuing to defy the industry trend away from cars to CUVs.

September sales of the stylish and sporty Eclipse Cross were up 62.4% year-over-year.

2019 remains Mitsubishi's best calendar year-to-date sales since 2007.

The completely redesigned 2020 Outlander Sport began arriving in dealerships at the end of the September and will be broadly available this month.

As part of Mitsubishi's ongoing reinvention in the U.S., the brand added three more new dealerships to its expanding retail network during September and is continuing to recruit for dozens of open positions at its new national headquarters in Franklin, Tenn. For more information, visit www.mitsubishicars.com/careers.



SEPTEMBER YTD

2019 2018 2019 2018 Mirage 2196 1709 21177 19316 Lancer3 0 0 0 3302 Outlander Sport 2301 2572 26150 31407 Outlander 1565 2132 30471 30810 Outlander PHEV 176 378 1914 3050 Eclipse Cross 1484 914 15859 5513 Total 7722 7705 95571 93398

1. Based on Motor Intelligence CY2017 and CY2018 Sales by Manufacturer data. Excludes premium brands.

2. Based on EPA estimated mileage rating from www.fueleconomy.gov.

3. Vehicle production discontinued in 2018.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of more than 360 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2018 marked the brand's sixth consecutive year of sales growth.

Currently located in Cypress, California – and soon to be relocating to Franklin, Tennessee – MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

