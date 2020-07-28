Mitsubishi Motors Welcomes Steve Landers Cowboy Mitsubishi To U.S. Dealer Network

The store, which opened to the community in early May 2020 amidst the backdrop of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, is the latest dealership to join the established Mitsubishi Motors brand in the U.S. market. Due to the pandemic, Steve Landers Cowboy Mitsubishi is currently open for sales and service by appointment-only. To make an appointment to visit Steve Landers Cowboy Mitsubishi, please call (501) 213-0744, or make an appointment online at www.cowboymitsu.com/.

"Even in these uncertain times, we're extremely excited to be open for business and welcome our customers to the all-new Steve Landers Cowboy Mitsubishi," said Steve Landers Jr., dealer principal, Steve Landers Cowboy Mitsubishi. "We're eager to introduce our lineup of competitive and affordable Mitsubishi crossovers and small cars to our community and bring the Cowboy touch to greater Little Rock."

Early next year, Steve Landers Cowboy Mitsubishi plans to remodel the facility under Mitsubishi Motors' Visual Identity program. The Visual Identity program is intended to enhance the customer experience in a high-quality retail environment, working in concert with the brand's "Drive your Ambition" brand message to engage and inspire customers when shopping for a vehicle.

MMNA recently finalized the relocation of its U.S. headquarters to its new permanent home in Franklin, Tennessee. The relocation is the most tangible example of the ongoing reinvention of every aspect of the Mitsubishi Motors brand and business in the U.S., from corporate leadership to dealer partners to every touchpoint in a customer's relationship with their vehicle.

"We are committed to sustainably growing our dealership network and brand visibility across the United States, and the addition of Steve Landers Cowboy Mitsubishi is a critical step to helping us achieve that goal," said Steve Smidlein, director, central region, MMNA. "Now, more than ever, Mitsubishi Motors is committed to growing our dealer footprint as we prepare for all-new and significantly refreshed Mitsubishi vehicles to begin entering showrooms within the next 12 months."

Steve Landers Cowboy Mitsubishi is located at 15 Colonel Glenn Plaza Dr., Little Rock, Arkansas 72210.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors U.S. dealer network, please visit www.mitsubishicars.com.

