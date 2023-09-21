Mitto Positioned in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service

News provided by

Mitto

21 Sep, 2023, 12:00 ET

Inclusion based on Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision

ZURICH, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto, a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, today announced positioning in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS).

Continue Reading
Mitto Positioned in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS
Mitto Positioned in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS

Gartner notes "this Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service is the first version of this Magic Quadrant. It replaces the Market Guide for Communications Platform as a Service" – and defines CPaaS as: "A cloud-based platform used by developers to build and integrate an array of communications-related capabilities using APIs, software development kits (SDKs), integrated development environments (IDEs) and documentation."

According to Gartner, by 2026, "90% of global enterprises will leverage communications platform as a service (CPaaS) as a strategic IT skill set to maintain digital competency, up from 30% in 2022."

Mitto's placement in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service follows a year of significant growth and customer success with enterprises across the world leveraging the provider's industry-leading access to SMS, Voice, Viber, WhatsApp, and more – as well pre-built messaging tools and a growing list of integrations

"The demand for reliability and quality in cloud communications has never been higher. Our advanced, AI-driven routing platform ensures global enterprises reach their customers with speed and cost efficiency," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto. "We believe our positioning in the Gartner report reflects our deep expertise and immense value as a CPaaS provider."

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform as a Service, Lisa Unden-Farboud, Daniel O'Connell, Ajit Patankar, et al, 18 September 2023

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Mitto:

Mitto is a leading provider of global, omnichannel communications solutions, supporting business growth with advanced customer engagement technology and messaging enablement. Offering easy-to-integrate SMS, Voice, and Chat App APIs, next-generation business messaging, and end-to-end phone number management, Mitto's platform ensures the world's largest brands and MNOs are ready for what's next. Follow Mitto on Twitter: @mittoglobal

Media Contact:

Tyler McLaughlin
Mitto
tyler@mitto.ch

SOURCE Mitto

Also from this source

Mitto Positioned in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service

Almost Half of Consumers in the Middle East Prefer Chat Apps and SMS Over Email for Brand Communications

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.