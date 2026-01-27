Mitto Introduces Number Insight for HubSpot

ZURICH, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto, a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, today announced the release of its Number Insight integration for HubSpot, enabling businesses to significantly improve CRM data accuracy, increase SMS deliverability, and optimize customer segmentation directly within HubSpot.

The new integration allows HubSpot users to validate, enrich, and manage phone number data natively inside their CRM, helping marketing, sales, and operations teams work with reliable, actionable contact information at scale.

Mitto Number Insights

With Mitto Number Insight for HubSpot, businesses can:

Validate phone numbers in real time

Identify whether numbers are active, ported, roaming, or associated with VoIP/MVNOs

Enrich contacts with carrier, country, line type, and social signal data

Run bulk checks and automate workflows inside HubSpot without custom API scripts

Segment contacts intelligently to reach only active, reachable numbers

"Accurate phone data is critical for effective customer engagement," said Filippo Percario, Director of Global Partnerships at Mitto. "By embedding Number Insight directly into HubSpot, we're giving businesses a simple way to clean their databases, reduce messaging failures, and connect with the right customers at the right moment."

Mitto Number Insight offers a flexible, scalable model, allowing customers to start with free validation credits and grow with transparent, volume-based pricing ranging from 10,000 to 1 million lookups per month, billed in EUR. The solution is fully GDPR- and DPA-compliant, with EU data residency to ensure the highest standards of data security and privacy.

About Mitto

Mitto is a leading provider of global, omnichannel communications solutions, supporting business growth with advanced customer engagement technology and messaging enablement. Offering easy-to-integrate SMS, Voice, and Chat App APIs, next-generation business messaging, and end-to-end phone number management, Mitto's platform ensures the world's largest brands and MNOs are ready for what's next.

