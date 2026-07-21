Miva Announces 26R2, Delivers Smarter Merchandising, Faster Storefront Performance, and Greater Merchant Control

Latest platform release expands Vexture merchandising capabilities while extending modern search experiences to all Miva merchants

SAN DIEGO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miva today announced the availability of Miva 26R2, a major platform release that expands merchandising features, improves storefront performance, and gives merchants greater control over how products are discovered and presented throughout the shopping experience.

Building on the company's Margin-Aware Commerce vision, Miva 26R2 helps merchants make more profit-aware merchandising and operational decisions by combining AI with the hands-on controls ecommerce teams expect.

Expanded Vexture Merchandising gives merchants more ways to build and manage product showcases using AI prompts, search terms, categories, or collections

"Every improvement we make to the platform helps merchants run their business more effectively," said Rick Wilson, CEO of Miva. "Whether it's improving merchandising, storefront performance, or day-to-day operations, 26R2 is focused on helping merchants deliver engaging shopping experiences while driving better business results."

Expanded Vexture Merchandising Gives More Control

The centerpiece of Miva 26R2 is a significant expansion of Vexture Merchandising, giving merchants greater flexibility in how products are selected, promoted, and displayed across the storefront.

Merchants can now build Merchandising Showcases using AI prompts, collections, categories, or search queries, then apply boosting and sorting rules tailored to individual searches or category pages. Merchandising strategies can automatically cascade through category hierarchies, making it easier to manage large product catalogs while ensuring the right products appear.

Faster Storefronts Through Smarter Platform Performance

Miva 26R2 introduces significant improvements to the platform's page caching architecture that allows storefronts to remain fast and responsive even as merchants make frequent updates.

Instead of rebuilding large portions of the cache after product or category updates, Miva now refreshes only the content that has actually changed while continuing to serve cached pages everywhere else. Dynamic Flex components also remain synchronized with page updates, delivering a faster and more consistent shopping experience.

Modern Search Capabilities for Every Merchant

Miva 26R2 also expands access to Category Facets, making modern category-based search refinement available to all Miva merchants.

Shoppers can now filter search results by multiple matching categories while merchants can surface relevant category groupings directly within search results, creating a more intuitive navigation experience for large and complex product catalogs.

Continuing to Build the Future of Margin-Aware Commerce

As ecommerce grows more competitive, merchants need platforms that help them make better business decisions and not simply process more transactions.

Miva's Margin-Aware Commerce strategy is built around giving merchants the insights, flexibility, and operational efficiency needed to grow profitably. From AI-assisted merchandising to storefront performance and product discovery, Miva 26R2 continues that strategy by delivering practical innovations that improve both customer experiences and business outcomes.

Miva 26 R2 is available beginning July 21 for eligible Miva merchants.

For more information about Miva and its commerce platform, visit www.miva.com.

About Miva

Miva is a leading ecommerce platform for mid-market and enterprise businesses that require flexibility, scalability, and control. For more than 25 years, Miva has helped merchants build sophisticated commerce experiences while streamlining operations, accelerating growth, and improving profitability through intelligent commerce technology.

SOURCE Miva, Inc.