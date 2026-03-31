Miva Introduces AI-Powered Admin Assistant, Native Margin Awareness, and Modernized Interface in 26 R1 Release

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Miva has announced the release of Miva 26 R1, introducing an embedded AI reporting assistant and the first phase of a modernized admin experience designed to help ecommerce merchants grow revenue, improve margins, and make smarter, data-driven decisions.

At the center of the release is AI Insights, an in-line AI reporting assistant built directly into the admin interface. Merchants can use natural-language prompts to query store data, generate performance summaries, analyze conversion rates, and identify top-performing products by category or date range, all without exporting reports or building complex dashboards.

Unlike standalone AI tools, AI Insights connects privately and directly to live store data, allowing merchants to move from question to actionable insight within seconds, without sharing your private data with any LLM models.

"Merchants are navigating increasing complexity and fighting to protect margin," said Rick Wilson, CEO at Miva. "AI Insights brings intelligence directly into their daily workflow, helping them protect profitability and make faster decisions with privacy and confidence."

The latest Miva product release also begins a phased rollout of a refreshed Admin Interface. Modernized navigation and cleaner visual design reduce friction in daily workflows—the first phase of a broader initiative with additional updates planned in future releases.

Beyond AI and usability enhancements, 26 R1 introduces new profitability and operational tools, including:

Margin Awareness , which calculates product-level margins and allows merchants to sort, segment, and merchandise based on profitability.

, which calculates product-level margins and allows merchants to sort, segment, and merchandise based on profitability. Expanded Product Charges & Fees functionality, including percentage-based and single-quantity charges for more flexible pricing strategies.

functionality, including percentage-based and single-quantity charges for more flexible pricing strategies. Integration with UPS InsureShield , enabling merchants to offer shipping protection against loss, damage, and package theft at checkout.

, enabling merchants to offer shipping protection against loss, damage, and package theft at checkout. New standardized Shipping Classification fields that simplify cross-border selling and freight compliance.

As ecommerce merchants face rising operational complexity, demand is growing for platforms that embed intelligence directly into daily workflows. Release 26 R1 reflects Miva's commitment to delivering practical AI and modern tooling that help merchants increase revenue while protecting gross margins.

Release Miva 26 R1 is available now to Miva merchants.

For more information about Miva and its products, visit www.miva.com.

About Miva, Inc.

Miva, Inc. is a leading ecommerce software and service provider for mid-size and enterprise merchants. For over 25 years, Miva has powered online sales for businesses in industries ranging from fashion and collectibles to industrial manufacturing. Today, Miva helps merchants stay ahead in a competitive market with innovative tools, seamless customer experiences, and results-driven growth strategies. Learn more at www.miva.com.

SOURCE Miva, Inc.