Mixxers Selected for KeHE Golden Ticket and 2026 Elevate™ Program, Accelerating National Retail Expansion

Emerging cocktail brand recognized by one of America's largest distributors for rethinking how and where premium drinks are made

CONCORD, Mass., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixxers, a premium powdered cocktail and mocktail mix brand, announced that it has been selected as a 2026 Golden Ticket winner by KeHE Distributors and invited to the company's 2026 Elevate™ Program—an initiative designed to support high-growth emerging brands entering national retail.

Together, these recognitions mark a major milestone for Mixxers as it prepares to expand into stores across the United States.

Mixxers stands out on the store shelf for its premium brand and quality ingredients

About the Mixxers Milestone

KeHE is one of North America's largest natural and specialty food distributors, connecting innovative brands with more than 30,000 retail locations. Through the Golden Ticket program, Mixxers will gain access to launch into up to 12 distribution centers through KeHE's New@KeHE platform, creating a direct path to independent and regional retailers nationwide.

The brand's selection into Elevate™ further underscores its momentum. The program provides hands-on support, strategic guidance, and increased visibility to a small group of brands that are reshaping their categories and demonstrating strong potential for retail success.

Why Mixxers Can Make a Difference

Mixxers was created to solve a simple but overlooked problem: traditional cocktail mixers are often bulky, overly sweet, filled with artificial ingredients, an expire quickly. By transforming cocktail mixers into a lightweight powdered format made with real fruit and organic ingredients, Mixxers allows consumers to make a consistent, premium drink traveling, hiking, or simply anywhere —just add water and a spirit, or enjoy alcohol-free.

All their mixes use organic can sugar, and at less than 10 grams of sugar drink on average, it is always sipping light! Visit Mixxers.com to get all nutritional information and understand why no one else makes a cocktail or mocktail like a Mixxer.

The format also reduces packaging waste and eliminates the need for partially used bottles sitting in the fridge, aligning with a growing shift toward more practical, intentional consumption.

"Mixxers started with a simple idea: you should be able to have a great cocktail or mocktail anywhere, without sacrificing quality or ingredients," said Kara Potter, Founder of Mixxers. "Being recognized by KeHE validates that this isn't just a better product—it's a better way to approach the category. The Golden Ticket and Elevate program give us the opportunity to scale thoughtfully and get in front of the right retailers and customers."

Whats Next

Mixxers is preparing for a phased retail rollout, beginning with select regions and store formats where portability, convenience, and clean ingredients resonate most strongly with consumers.

About Mixxers

Mixxers creates premium powdered cocktail and mocktail mixes made with real fruit powders and no artificial ingredients. Designed for portability and ease, Mixxers makes it simple to enjoy a high-quality drink anywhere. Launched less than 18 months ago, the company is a certified Women owned business and is redefining the cocktail experience for a new generation of consumers.

About Kehe

KeHE Distributors is a leading distributor of natural, organic, and specialty products, serving more than 30,000 retail locations across North America. As a Certified B Corporation, KeHE is committed to supporting brands that are shaping the future of food.

CONTACT: Kara Potter, [email protected]

SOURCE Mixxers