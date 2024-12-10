Mixxers Shakes Up the Cocktail Industry with Premium Dry Mixes

The Innovative, Female-Owned Brand Offers Convenience, Quality, and Sustainability in Every Sip.

BOSTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixxers, an innovative dry cocktail mix brand, is on a mission to make high-end cocktails and mocktails convenient, natural, and sustainable. Founded by 2-time entrepreneur Kara Potter, the brand combines a commitment to exceptional fresh taste with organic and eco-friendly practices, ensuring that every sip aligns with a modern lifestyle.

Mixxers – Craft the perfect cocktail anywhere with our organic, portable eco-friendly powdered mixer. Bold, fresh flavors made simple for any occasion. Margarita, Spicy Margarita, Paloma, Cosmopolitan, Mai Tai, or Old Fashioned.

Mixxers offers a range of dry, or "powdered" cocktail mixes made from organic ingredients, designed to deliver fresh, bar-quality drinks anywhere, anytime. The initial product line includes popular favorites such as Margarita, Spicy Margarita, Old Fashioned, Mai Tai, Paloma, and Cosmopolitan.

"Mixxers was born out of a simple observation - the frustration of not being able to enjoy a favorite cocktail while traveling," says Kara. "We've spent over a year and a half perfecting our organic formulas to ensure that each mix delivers the same premium taste you'd expect from a skilled bartender while also prioritizing sustainability and convenience."

Key Features of Mixxers:

Organic ingredients for authentic, fresh flavor, not an artificial taste. An industry-first portable design for on-the-go enjoyment, featuring the unique ability to use the sachet packet as a convenient measuring cup. Eco-friendly packaging reducing plastic waste by 95%. Simple preparation: just add water and your preferred spirit or spirit alternative.

Mixxers caters to a diverse audience, including health-conscious individuals, travelers, outdoor enthusiasts, and those who are sober or sober curious, all of whom value sustainability without compromising on quality.

"We're not just launching a product; we're introducing a new way of thinking about cocktails," Kara adds. "Mixxers combines premium quality, convenience, and sustainability - proving that you can have it all in one delicious package all while saving hundreds of thousands of plastic bottles from going into landfills every year."

The global cocktail mixers market is valued at USD 11.88 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2030. Mixxers is poised to capture a significant share of this expanding market with its innovative approach and focus on quality ingredients and sustainability.

To celebrate the launch, Mixxers is hosting tasting events and offering special Holiday promotional packages at Mixxers.com. Cocktail enthusiasts can follow Mixxers on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for the latest updates and content.

For interviews, sample requests, or simply more information about how Mixxers will change the cocktail mixing game, email [email protected].

Contact Details:

Kara Potter

https://www.mixxers.com

[email protected]

(413) 240-5608

SOURCE Mixxers