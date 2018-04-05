Mizco International Recalls Power Bank Charging Stations Due to Fire and Burn Hazards; Sold at The Container Store

Name of Product: Re-fuel power bank charging stations

Hazard: When the unit is being charged, it can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Remedy: Refund

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled charging stations and contact The Container Store for instructions on how to receive a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

The Container Store toll-free at 888-266-8246 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. CT anytime, via email at contain@containerstore.com or online at www.containerstore.com and click on Product Recall for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 6,000

Description:

This recall involves the Re-fuel by Digipower Grab and Go Family Pack portable power bank charging stations. The power bank charger is a self-contained energy source used to charge cell phones and other devices when an electrical outlet is not available. The unit consists of three (black, gray and green) 2600 mAh re-chargeable lithium-ion battery chargers that sit on a recharging docking station. Each power bank is oval in shape and measures approximately 3.75 inches long by 1.25 inches high by 0.75 inches wide. "re-fuel by DIGIPOWER" is printed on each power bank. Item number RF-TRIP is printed on the bottom of the charging station.

Incidents/Injuries: The firm has received five reports of power bank charging stations overheating and melting. No injuries have been reported.

Sold Exclusively At: The Container Store stores nationwide from October 2017 through February 2018 for about $40.

Importer: Mizco International Inc., of Avenel, N.J

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted, voluntarily by the company, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

