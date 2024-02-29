MJ Unpacked Announces Expanded Social Impact Scholarship Program to Foster Industry Inclusivity

Expanded partnership with Our Academy aims to extend opportunities to more BIPOC and justice-impacted cannabis operators, leveraging event exclusivity for broader industry support.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Unpacked, the only national cannabis event with attendance exclusively for cannabis industry operators and investors, returns to the East Coast for its annual spring edition with a new format for its signature Social Impact Scholarship.

For the past three years, MJ Unpacked has proudly partnered with Our Academy, a distinguished 501 (3)c non-profit precelerator, to empower BIPOC-owned and justice-impacted cannabis operators. Through strategic sponsorships, funds have been raised and directed to Our Academy, enabling support for their cohorts to enter the market, engage with investors, and forge connections with brands and retailers nationwide.

"This partnership has been incredibly impactful and Our Academy has been an amazing team to work with," commented Wendy Campbell, VP of Sales at MJ Unpacked. "In the span of five events, we've managed to raise over $185,000, significantly bolstering the social equity program and offering tangible marketplace access to these deserving entrepreneurs. Their achievements are a testament to the program's impact."

"Expanding our partner base for this program will allow us to extend the opportunity to more people in more places, but the biggest change is how we will fund the opportunity. Given the current economic constraints in the cannabis industry, we have seen a decrease in funding for critical advocacy groups," stated George Jage, CEO of Jage Media. "To avoid limiting the funds we raise through sponsorships for the program, we will leverage our event's exclusivity to allow a limited number of industry executives, who would not otherwise qualify to attend, to purchase access to MJ Unpacked with 100% of the funds being deployed to support the program's mission."

Attendance to MJ Unpacked is exclusive to licensed cannabis operators at managerial level or above, accredited investors actively investing in the cannabis industry, and research professionals currently working on cannabis research. Industry suppliers can participate by exhibiting or sponsoring the event.

In the coming weeks, MJ Unpacked will open registration for a maximum of 40 people to attend as non-qualified industry guests at a registration fee of $1295. BIPOC and justice-impacted cannabis operators will be able to apply for the scholarship to fund their participation, exhibition, and/or travel costs to participate in the event.

"Our commitment to exclusivity is what sets MJ Unpacked apart from other events in the industry," added Jage. "Opening registration in this limited way, which would be approximately 1.5% of the projected attendance, reinforces our unique value proposition without compromising the event's integrity. More importantly, it lays the groundwork for a sustainable funding model to support those most affected by the war on drugs."

MJ Unpacked is scheduled for April 9-11 at the Hard Rock Casino Hotel in Atlantic City. For more information, or to apply for the Social Impact Scholarship, please visit www.mjunpacked.com

Details on non-qualified industry guest registration will be exclusively shared through our social media channels. Follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram to stay updated.

About MJ Unpacked

MJ Unpacked, produced by Jage Media, Inc., was launched in 2021 to fill the critical gap where frontline licensed operators convene to drive the future of the industry, capture the next stage of market growth, and deliver a true return on investment and objectives. Founded by industry veterans George Jage, former president of MJBizDaily/MJBizCon and CEO of Dope Media, and Kim Jage, former EVP and CMO of World Tea Media, MJ Unpacked stands out as a pivotal forum for innovation and collaboration within the cannabis industry. The event distinctively brings together cannabis retailers, THC CPG brands, investors, and now, importantly, cultivators and researchers, recognizing their essential role in the industry.

MJ Unpacked serves as the essential meeting place for those shaping the future of the cannabis market. It's where industry leaders gather to exchange ideas, explore new opportunities, and forge connections that drive the industry forward. For the latest event information and updates, visit www.mjunpacked.com and follow MJ Unpacked on Instagram and X.

For press inquiries, please contact Ben Prince, Mattio Communications, at (551) 655-6001. To apply for press credentials, please visit www.mjunpacked.com.

