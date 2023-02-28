MJ Unpacked Returns to New York with a New Look

ABC Brand / Design and MJ Unpacked forge a strategic partnership to give the leading cannabis CPG event a fresh new look

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MJ Unpacked , the only national cannabis trade event exclusively for brand and retail executives and accredited investors, returns to the Empire State at the New York Hilton Midtown on April 26th to the 28th with a fresh new look through a strategic partnership with ABC Brand / Design.

MJ Unpacked rebrand MJ Unpacked branding samples

ABC Brand / Design was launched in February 2021 by co-founders Sam & Johanna Arellano, who bring decades of CPG branding and design experience to the cannabis space. Sam is a former CMO at Canndescent, a leading California flower brand, and their firm has worked with other leading cannabis brands such as Curaleaf, WUNDER, and Seed & Smith. They have also worked with mainstream CPG brands including Lululemon, Nike, Red Bull, Incase, HUF, among others.

"I have watched MJ Unpacked bring their event to market and, in a little more than a year, become one of the most exciting must-attend events in the industry," noted Sam Arellano. "Given their trajectory, we knew we could lean in to support their brand to truly reflect their innovation and passion."

Jage Media, producers of MJ Unpacked, launched the first live event in October of 2021 and have held three national events thus far. Kim Jage, co-founder and CMO, commented "Sam and his team at ABC Brand / Design nailed it. The rebrand best reflects who we are and where we're going. We made a splash when we launched and have every intention of being iconic. Thanks to ABC Brand /Design, our new look supports the vision."

MJ Unpacked will continue to deliver its flagship event with highly curated programming at a pivotal moment in New York as the state is rolling out its adult use cannabis market. Expected attendance is 3,000 highly curated delegates. The event features two distinct conference programs, the main Conference designed for operators and a venture summit exclusively for investors, fund managers, and family offices. The Brand Experience Hall will showcase leading cannabis brands from across the entire US cannabis ecosystem, alongside select industry suppliers relevant to the licensed operators.

"The approach to the event design is to have the feel of an executive conference and the discovery of a trade event," noted co-founder George Jage. "Aside from delivering a highly qualified audience, we prioritize the principles of hospitality in every aspect of the event and create unique experiences for our guests. This is a challenging time for the industry, but with the excitement surrounding expansion on the east coast, this is expected to be a sellout event."

For more information on MJ Unpacked or to register, visit www.mjunpacked.com .

About ABC Brand / Design

ABC is a brand strategy and design agency based in Los Angeles. Comprised of accomplished strategists, designers, and marketers with deep in-house experience at some of the world's leading brands, ABC exists to support pioneering plant-wellness organizations through revenue generating advisory services and multidisciplinary design. Growth-minded, design thinkers at the intersection of culture and commerce. For more information visit abcbranddesign.com.

About Jage Media

Founded by George Jage, former president and lead architect of MJBizDaily/MJBizCon and CEO of Dope Media, and Kim Jage, former EVP & CMO of World Tea Media, Jage Media launched in early 2020 and is poised to fill the critical gap where brands and retailers convene to drive the future of the industry, capture the next stage of market growth, and deliver a true return on investment and objectives. https://jagemedia.com

