M&K Legacy Wealth Brings $1 Billion in Client Assets to Sanctuary Wealth

Highly Successful Indianapolis-Based Team of Four Wealth Advisors Joins Sanctuary for Open Architecture and Enhanced Support

INDIANAPOLIS, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Wealth (Sanctuary), home to the next generation of elite advisors, welcomes M&K Legacy Wealth (M&K) the latest breakaway to launch their own firm with Sanctuary's Partnered Independence platform. With $1 billion in total client assets, Indianapolis-based M&K was formerly known as Tanner Wealth Management Group and employed by Stifel.

Founders and Managing Partners J. Miller, APMA and Chad Keller, CFA, AIF are joined by six-decade industry veteran L. Gene Tanner in launching their new independent firm. Christy Swindel, CRPC, and Suzanne Marshall, Sr. are additional wealth advisors, and the team is rounded out by three associates and operations support staff. M&K elected to co-locate with Sanctuary in its Indianapolis corporate offices. M&K represents Sanctuary's third billion-dollar, multi-generational Partner Firm in the Indianapolis area.

"We have been engaged in a multi-year process of evaluating the evolution of the industry to determine the best model in which to serve our clients and grow our business," said Mr. Miller. "After a warm introduction from another of their Indianapolis-based, nationally recognized Partner Firms, we felt confident that Sanctuary's approach and platform could deliver something well beyond what can be found in traditional banks and brokerage firms. The freedom, flexibility and innovative support provided by Sanctuary through its open architecture model made them the right partner at the right time for us and our clients."

For more than 50 years, under the stewardship of Mr. Tanner and his partners Mr. Miller and Mr. Keller, the firm has offered comprehensive and innovative wealth management strategies. With its new leadership and independence, M&K will build on its legacy as it helps clients grow and mitigate risk to their wealth by delivering an outstanding level of personalized service. The firm believes in delivering a completely transparent client experience aimed at building long-lasting relationships, while seeking to provide necessary income, increased assets and wealth preservation for future generations.

Mr. Keller added, "As a team, we looked at a range of options over the past several years and kept coming back to Sanctuary's Partnered Independence model. Not only do they have the best platform for what we need, but the firm's deeply held values and culture align with our approach to client service and ethical engagement in our communities. Being part of this network of top teams from across the country makes our firm stronger and will yield better outcomes for clients."

Focusing on business owners, pre-retirees and retired clients, M&K's services cover all areas of wealth management, from investment and retirement planning to risk mitigation strategies and estate planning. M&K specialize in helping clients develop comprehensive, cohesive financial strategies that fit their different needs and enable them to pursue both short- and long-term goals.

Vince Fertitta, President, Sanctuary Wealth said, "Being introduced to great teams like M&K by our existing Partner Firms is the best compliment Sanctuary can receive. All three of our newly launched Partner Firms this year were referrals from within our network. We are incredibly honored that our Partner Firms trust our team and find so much value in our Partnered Independence platform that they are recommending others to join us. We look forward to supporting M&K as they confidently serve the unique needs of their clients."

Adam Malamed, CEO, Sanctuary Wealth, concluded, "J.,Chad and their entire team are the perfect fit for our business model and culture, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Sanctuary Wealth family. I look forward to working closely with the team to further expand the value they can create for their clients and the equity they will build in their own business."

About Sanctuary Wealth

Sanctuary Wealth (sanctuarywealth.com/) is the advanced platform for the next generation of elite advisors, who have the entrepreneurial spirit to build and own their own practices and desire the freedom to deliver the tailored service their clients deserve. Sanctuary Wealth's ecosystem of partnered independence provides a complete technology and operations platform, as well as support from a community of like-minded advisors and the resources of invaluable affiliated businesses. Currently, the Sanctuary Wealth network includes partner firms in 27 states across the country with approximately $30 billion in assets under advisement. Sanctuary Wealth includes the fully owned subsidiaries; Sanctuary Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser, Sanctuary Securities, Inc. a FINRA member broker-dealer as well as Sanctuary Alternative Holdings, Sanctuary Asset Management, Sanctuary Insurance Solutions, Sanctuary Global, and Sanctuary Global Family Office.

