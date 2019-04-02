MLG Capital Announces Purchase of Frederick Lofts, a 100-unit Multi-family Complex in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MLG Capital, the premier outsourced investment manager in private real estate for Investment Advisors, Family Offices and High Net Worth Individuals since 1987, announced the purchase of Frederick Lofts, a 100-unit multi-family apartment complex located in The Brewery neighborhood within a half mile of the new $524M Fiserv Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks (NBA) and Marquette Golden Eagles (NCAA).

MLG Capital purchased Frederick Lofts off-market for $16 million this month. The 270,473 square foot, 100-unit property will be managed and operated by entities related to MLG Capital and features amenities such as a resident clubhouse, fitness center, yoga room, media room, underground parking and a roof top deck with BBQ area.

"We plan to invest capital to maintain the class A interior of the 100 units, each of which has an open loft layout, fully equipped kitchen, granite counter tops, breakfast bar, walk-in closets, central air conditioning and more," said Andrew Bruce , Executive Vice President and Principal at MLG Capital.

"There have been a number of new developments in Milwaukee that position Frederick Lofts as an ideal place to call home. The area hosts corporate headquarters of seven Fortune 500 companies and is ranked second in Fortune 500 companies per capita when compared to the ratios of the 25 largest metro-areas. In addition, the unemployment rate in Milwaukee is 3.0%, below the national unemployment rate 3.7%, the population has increased 26% and median household incomes have increased by 38% since 2000. Most impressive, perhaps, is that $1.7 billion in investment has taken place downtown in the same timeframe," said Bruce.

Purchase Highlights:

MLG Capital purchased Frederick Lofts for approximately $16 million

for approximately A superior amenity package features a yoga room, resident clubhouse, fitness center, conference rooms, media room, rooftop deck with BBQ, elevator, bike rack and storage, underground parking, controlled building access, high speed internet and 24-hour emergency service.

MLG Capital is currently raising its fourth private real estate investment fund, MLG Private Fund IV LLC *, a targeted $200 Million equity fund that is accepting new accredited investors through March 31, 2021. The series of MLG Private Funds were formed to acquire, directly or indirectly, a geographically diverse portfolio of commercial real estate, primarily consisting of commercial multifamily properties, industrial, retail, office, and other opportunistic opportunities located in strategically identified areas throughout the United States. Combining current investments and pending deals (anticipated to close by 5/15/2019) Fund IV is already targeting to have ± 1,570,000 commercial square feet and 1,885 multifamily apartment units across 11 geographic areas with more being added. MLG Private Fund IV launched in October 2018. The "MLG 1099 Dividend Fund IV" is a parallel fund that enables retirement fund, foundation and endowment investors access to private real estate while targeting to eliminate unrelated business taxable income (UBTI) and multi-state filings.

Since the inception of MLG Capital in 1987, the firm, and entities associated, have had active, exited, or pending investments totaling approximately 18.3 million square feet of total space across the United States, inclusive of more than 13,200 apartment units, with exited and estimated current value exceeding $1.63 billion.**

MLG Capital's series of funds target cash on cash yields, quarterly distributions, and appreciation over time for investors in a tax efficient manner.

Read more about MLG Capital by visiting their blog: www.mlgcapital.com/happenings.

To learn more about this transaction, contact Andy Bruce , Executive Vice President and Principal, at (262) 938-4402 or at aeb@mlgcapital.com

*This release is for informational purposes only and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Confidential Private Placement Memorandum (as modified or supplemented from time to time, the "Memorandum") of MLG Private Fund IV LLC (the "Main Fund") and MLG 1099 Dividend Fund IV LLC (the "Parallel Fund," and together with the Main Fund, the "Fund"), the limited liability company agreements (the "LLCAs") of the Main Fund and the Parallel Fund, each as may be amended and/or modified form time to time, and a subscription agreement related thereto, copies of which will be made available upon request and should be reviewed before purchasing a Units in the Fund. This release is not intended to be relied upon as the basis for an investment decision, and is not, and should not be assumed to be, complete. The contents of this release are not to be considered as legal, business or tax advice, and each prospective investor should consult its own attorney, business advisor and tax advisor as to legal, business, and tax advice. This release does not constitute an offer or solicitation in any state or other jurisdiction to subscribe for or purchase limited partnership interests in an offering. Recipients of this release agree that the manager and offerings, its affiliates and their respective partners, members, employees, officers, directors, agents, and representatives shall have no liability for any misstatement or omission of fact or for any opinion expressed herein. An investment into a private offering is subject to various risks, none of which are described herein

**as of 12/21/2018. Value is consistent of disposed of assets as well as the current internal valuation of currently held assets as of 9/30/2018. Values may not have been reviewed by an independent 3rd party and may be internal projections.

Resources:

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/mlg-capital/

Website - www.mlgcapital.com

MLG Fund IV - https://mlgcapital.com/pfIV/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mlg.capital.re

Twitter - http://www.twitter.com/mlgcapital

Investor Relations - RequestInfo@MLGcapital.com

Contact:

Andrew Bruce

Executive Vice President, Principal

MLG Capital

Phone: +1-262-938-4402

Email: aeb@mlgcapital.com

SOURCE MLG Capital

Related Links

https://mlgcapital.com/

