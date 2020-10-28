MMI SpA Launches Breakthrough Technology, Advancing Robotic Microsurgery with the World's Smallest Wristed Surgical Instruments

"There is a clear demand for robotics in microsurgery as the limits of the human hand have already been reached. We founded MMI to develop a robotic system designed for and with microsurgeons that will improve outcomes and address unmet patient needs, particularly through supermicrosurgery techniques which are required for lymphatic and other extremely delicate procedures. We are pleased to be at the forefront of a new era in robotic surgery as we launch our Symani System in Europe," said Giuseppe Maria Prisco, co-founder and CEO of MMI.

The Symani Surgical System combines the benefits of tremor reduction and motion scaling (7-20x) with the world's smallest wristed instrumentation, offering seven degrees of freedom and dexterity beyond the reach of human hands. The system's NanoWrist® instruments are designed to overcome the challenges of free-flap reconstructions, replantations, congenital malformations, peripheral nerve repairs and lymphatic surgery, which together represent over one million procedures annually in the U.S. and Europe alone.

"Microsurgery and supermicrosurgery – as a tool, technique and discipline – continue to evolve. The use of robotics holds great promise to advance the specialty of microsurgery and improve care for patients affected by trauma, cancer, congenital malformations and even chronic conditions such as lymphedema," commented L. Scott Levin, MD, FACS, FAOA, Chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Professor of the Plastic Surgery Division at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine.

"We are proud to bring this innovation to European patients and look forward to enabling surgeons worldwide to address challenging procedures on extremely small anatomy with increased precision, reproducibility and efficiency," said Hannah Teichmann, co-founder and Vice President of Clinical Development of MMI.

About MMI

Medical Microinstruments S.p.A. (MMI) was founded in 2015 near Pisa, Italy to enhance surgical performance through the development of a robotic system that enables surgeons to achieve better outcomes in microsurgery. The Symani Surgical System combines proprietary innovations including the world's smallest wristed microinstruments as well as tremor-reducing and motion scaling technologies. Together, these powerful capabilities allow more surgeons to perform microsurgery while expanding the field of supermicrosurgery. MMI is backed by international medtech investors including Andera Partners, Panakes Partners, Fountain Healthcare Partners and Sambatech.

Dr. Levin serves as a medical advisor to the company and has received financial compensation from Medical Microinstruments S.p.A.

The MMI system for robotic microsurgery is currently only commercially available in the European Economic Area. www.mmimicro.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1320169/Symani_MMI.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1320170/MMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MMI SpA