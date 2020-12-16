M&M'S® Brand Is Returning To The Super Bowl To Inspire Connections With New Commercial

"The biggest moments deserve the biggest brands, and after an unprecedented and unexpected year, we're excited to bring M&M'S back to the Super Bowl to bring fans better moments and more smiles," said Sarah Long, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America.

Mars Wrigley has been a part of the Big Game for over 10 years with award winning ads such as the SNICKERS® Betty White spot, which was ranked as the #1 best Super Bowl commercial over the last twenty-five years by USA Today.

The new 30-second spot, produced by BBDO New York, will air during the first commercial break following the kickoff of Super Bowl LV, which will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. This will be M&M'S sixth Super Bowl ad in the past decade.

