M&M'S® BRINGS THE COLORFUL FUN TO FAMILY VACATIONS AND SWEETENS UP "I DOS" WITH PERSONALIZED OFFERINGS

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, is bringing the fun with an array of new, iconic, and personalized offerings across its retail stores and MMS.com. From celebrating a family trip to planning the perfect wedding, M&M'S is ready to make it the most colorful fun-filled season yet!

"At Mars, we believe that every celebration, big or small, deserves a touch of M&M'S," said Jarid Lukin, General Manager, M&M'S Stores. "We are thrilled to see how M&M'S have become a part of so many classic and new traditions. Whether you are on a family trip looking for a memorable souvenir or looking for that special detail for guests to enjoy at your upcoming wedding, M&M'S undoubtedly adds a special touch of sweetness and joy."

Looking for a unique and delicious adventure? Step into one of the four vibrant M&M'S stores across the United States, each location offering visitors an immersive in-store experience unique to the city. Choose from a wide range of products from fan favorite merchandise to personalizing a unique blend of M&M'S to the iconic chocolate wall, where fans will receive special access to exclusive colors, mixes and flavors. Plus, for these warmer months, unwrap the yum with M&M'S Ice Cream freezers complete with an array of colorful frozen treats.

For fans headed to the Big Apple, the M&M'S New York store in the heart of Times Square is a must-visit! As NYC's largest candy store, all three floors feature a vast range of exclusive M&M'S chocolates and merchandise as well as interactive stations like M&M'S Mood Analyser that scans fans and finds the M&M'S color that matches their mood.

For those taking a trip to Las Vegas, don't miss the first-ever M&M'S store! Opened in 1997 on the famous strip, the four-floor candy wonderland is filled with colorful photo opportunities and unique Las Vegas-themed personalized M&M'S.

And for the future newlyweds, make your "I dos" even sweeter with customizable gifts, wedding favors and more, available exclusively on MMS.com — the one-stop-sweet-shop for life's biggest moments. Consumers can choose from 20+ colors to match their wedding vibe, and print personal photos, names, dates, or custom messages right onto the chocolate candies!

Some of the best-selling gifts, from personalized M&M'S favors for the bridal shower, to welcome bag goodies for wedding guests, include:

Wedding Ring Party Favors : Add sweet sparkle to wedding festivities with unique personalized party favors your wedding shower guests will love.

Add sweet sparkle to wedding festivities with unique personalized party favors your wedding shower guests will love. Just Married Wedding Favor Tins : Guests will be saying "I do" to these delicious gifts full of flavor and personalized fun.

: Guests will be saying "I do" to these delicious gifts full of flavor and personalized fun. Celebrate Gift Bottle: At almost one foot tall and filled with delicious, personalized M&M'S chocolate candies, the occasion bottle will help you celebrate in a BIG, and delicious way.

