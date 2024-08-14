M&M'S® Celebrates Latest Innovations, Peanut Butter Mega and Peanut Butter Minis, by Challenging Fans to Grab Their Putters for the Ultimate Peanut Butter Championship

Aug 14, 2024, 09:01 ET
Actor Christopher McDonald is pairing up with M&M'S to host a colorfully fun mini golf game, along with the chance to win some sweet prizes.
NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, is celebrating the brand's latest additions to the fan-favorite peanut butter lineup – M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis and M&M'S Peanut Butter Mega – by introducing a mega-challenging mini golf experience: the M&M'S Peanut Butter Championship.
On August 28, M&M'S is inviting all FUNkind to grab their putter for a peanut butter-filled day at the William Vale Hotel in Brooklyn, New York, to challenge beloved actor and iconic golf aficionado, Christopher McDonald, to an epic mini golf game. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. ET, fans will take a swing at beating Christopher's score and face a one-of-a-kind final putt. One lucky player will take home the coveted Peanut Butter Jacket and the smoothest prize of all, a year's supply of the full M&M'S Peanut Butter portfolio – M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis, Mega and Classic chocolate candies.
"Our fans LOVE M&M'S Peanut Butter, so we are thrilled to celebrate this hole-in-one line-up featuring our latest innovations, M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis and M&M'S Peanut Butter Mega," says Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "We're excited to tee-off with fans live in New York and across the country online, as we bring the most mega, mini golf experience to life during the M&M'S Peanut Butter Championship."
Before, after and in between swings, contestants can sample products from the entire M&M'S Peanut Butter portfolio.
"I've been a long-time fan of M&M'S and I never shy away from a golf competition — especially one with a prize like this — so I'm looking forward to challenging mini golfers at the M&M'S Peanut Butter Championship," says Christopher McDonald. "Not to mention, snacking on M&M'S Peanut Butter candies while competing makes for ideal playing conditions, if you ask me."
M&M'S lovers who cannot join in on the fun in New York can enter the M&M'S Mega Mini Golf Bundle Sweepstakes online, which includes golf swag and products from the M&M'S Peanut Butter portfolio. For more information, official rules and to enter the sweepstakes, fans can visit www.mms.com/peanut-butter-championship from August 14 to September 4 to enter.
Although the M&M'S Peanut Butter Championship and Mega Mini Golf Bundle Sweepstakes will only be available to fans for a limited time, the M&M'S Peanut Butter portfolio is available for purchase year-round at MMS.com and major retailers nationwide. While consumers have known and loved M&M'S Milk Chocolate Minis since 1996, earlier this year the M&M'S brand announced a new variety of the beloved treat with M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis. Be sure to look for M&M'S Peanut Butter Minis in the red tube to try the newest mini variety!
For more details on M&M'S Peanut Butter Championship and for the Official Rules for the M&M'S Mega Mini Golf Bundle Sweepstakes, please visit www.mms.com/peanut-butter-championship. For more on M&M'S, visit MMS.com and follow M&M'S on Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram.
ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED
Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.
Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.
For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
Contact: Angelina Franco
Katie Durkin
Mars Wrigley
Weber Shandwick
SOURCE Mars, Incorporated
