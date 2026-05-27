M&M'S® Couples Up with Love Island USA to Give Fans a Sweet New Way to Experience the Show's Hottest Moments

As the exclusive confectionery partner for Season 8, M&M'S is introducing limited-edition Play Along Packs, turning each episode into an interactive game.

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M&M'S® is coupling up with Love Island USA as the exclusive confectionery partner for Season 8, bringing a whole lot of colorful fun to fan watch parties.

as the for Season 8, bringing a whole lot of colorful fun to fan watch parties. Limited-edition M&M'S Play Along Packs , available exclusively on MMS.com on June 2, allow fans to play along with each episode.

, available exclusively on MMS.com on June 2, allow fans to play along with each episode. The partnership also includes content with fan-favorite Islanders, cheeky ad spots that place the M&M'S Characters directly in paradise, and playful TikTok challenges designed to keep fans guessing and glued to every moment all season long.

NEWARK, N.J., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S®, proudly part of Mars, is entering The Villa as the exclusive confectionery partner for Love Island USA Season 8, premiering Tuesday, June 2 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET on Peacock. A match made in paradise, the partnership gives fans a sweet new way to participate in the show's hottest moments, because whether you're on the screen or watching from the couch with your besties, "It's More Fun Together."

M&M’S enters The Villa as the exclusive confectionery partner for Love Island USA Season 8, giving the fans a sweet new way to watch and play along because “It’s More Fun Together.”

For the first time ever, the brand is turning every Love Island USA episode into a playful competition with the limited-edition M&M'S Play Along Packs.

"We know that reality TV is the ultimate social experience, and M&M'S has always been the perfect snack for bringing people together," said Martin Terwilliger, VP of Marketing, Mars Snacking North America. "By coupling up with Love Island USA, we're giving fans a sweet new way to immerse themselves in the show's most iconic moments and connect with each other during watch parties."

Inside each M&M'S Play Along Pack, you'll find four colorful game boards and a 10-ounce share size pouch of custom Love Island M&M'S Milk Chocolate candies printed with iconic phrases from The Villa.

Here's how to play:

Before the episode, each player places 10 random M&M'S candy pieces on their game board.

When a moment on screen matches a phrase on an M&M'S candy (like "pull for a chat" or "bombshell arrives"), the player removes (or eats!) the corresponding candy.

The first person to clear their board, or the player with the fewest left at the end of the episode, is crowned The Villa VIP.

M&M'S Play Along Packs will be available for purchase exclusively on MMS.com starting June 2 for $15.99. Packs are limited, so set an alarm before they're all coupled up.

Beyond the Play Along Packs, M&M'S is immersing fans in the 'Villa life' all summer long. From pulling fan-favorite Islanders Hannah Fields and Jeremiah Brown for a chat to join in on the fun, to the M&M'S characters delivering their own cheeky takes on the season's biggest twists to exclusive social content and TikTok challenges, M&M'S is ensuring that every fan — whether on the couch or on their phone — is part of the fun.

For more details on the M&M'S and Love Island USA collaboration, visit MMS.com and follow M&M'S on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a $65bn+ family-owned business, our diverse and expanding portfolio of leading pet care products and veterinary services support pets all around the world and our quality snacking and food products delight millions of people every day. We produce some of the world's best-loved brands including ROYAL CANIN®, PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, CESAR®, M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, Pringles®, Cheez-It®, and BEN'S ORIGINAL™. Our international networks of pet hospitals, including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™ and ANICURA™ span preventive, general, specialty, and emergency veterinary care, and our global veterinary diagnostics business ANTECH® offers breakthrough capabilities in pet diagnostics. The Mars Five Principles — Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom — inspire our more than 170,000 Associates to act every day to help create a better world for people, pets and the planet.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact:

Marissa Viola Dana Davidson Mars Snacking Weber Shandwick [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated