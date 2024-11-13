M&M'S® Creates Movie Goers' Dream Jacket, One-Of-A-Kind Experiences and Limited-Edition Products in Celebration of Amazon MGM Studios' "Red One" Movie

In partnership with Amazon MGM Studios, M&M'S is delighting fans with colorful fun ways to get into the holiday spirit and help the brand's iconic Red spokescandy sneak into the action-packed movie of the season

NEWARK, N.J., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S®, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, is bringing fans together this holiday season by partnering with Amazon MGM Studios' action-packed holiday film "Red One." After learning the film, in fact, was not about him, M&M'S very own Red is asking movie-goers and M&M'S fans alike to help in his mission to land him and M&M'S a role in the film with special, limited time offers. After all, there is no "Red One" without Red.

M&M’S is bringing fans together this holiday season with one-of-a-kind experiences and limited-edition products in celebration of Amazon MGM Studios’ Red One.

"As the most talked about candy brand in entertainment, partnering with a soon-to-be holiday classic was a natural fit for the brand," said Chief Brand Officer of Mars Wrigley, Rankin Carroll. "And considering some say our spokescandies are more recognizable than Santa, we enlisted the help of our spokescandies crew, led by our beloved Red, to spread joy, M&M'S, and colorfully fun experiences throughout the holiday season."

M&M'S Snack Jacket

Aligned to the U.S. theater premiere of "Red One" on Nov. 15, M&M'S designed a first-of-its-kind jacket that is sure to sweeten any movie-going experience – the M&M'S Snack Jacket. Equipped with maximum FUN-ctionality, the limited-edition jacket includes outer pockets to hold your M&M'S, a special sleeve to dispense napkins on the go, a strap to snugly hold your popcorn bucket in place, the perfect pocket to store your movie pass and a built-in light to help find your seat. Not to mention, the jacket resembles everyone's favorite M&M'S spokescandy, Red. It turns out he found a way into the Red One movie (showings) after all.

In honor of the brand's seven iconic M&M'S spokescandies, there will be two drops of seven jackets on Nov. 15 at 7 a.m. PT and 7 p.m. PT on www.MMS.com. To sweeten the deal, each jacket will cost the average retail price of a popcorn and M&M'S combo at the movies: $11.75 and will include a complementary annual movie pass.

Limited-Edition Popcorn Buckets

If you can't get your hands on a jacket, M&M'S is also releasing limited-edition snow globe-shaped M&M'S "Red One" Popcorn Buckets available at AMC theaters nationwide, while supplies last, to enhance the theater movie-watching fun.

Sweepstakes with Chance to Win Hollywood Experience

For M&M'S fans around the world, from Nov. 15 to Jan. 2 the brand is offering the opportunity to win a Grand Prize of a trip to Hollywood for two. 1 For more information and Official Rules and prizes, please visit www.mms.com/en-us/red-one-movie.

For all the ways to help Red and M&M'S make it into the film, and for holiday-themed treats and sweets recipes, follow along with the brand on MMS.com, Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

1 "No Purchase Necessary. Ends at 11:59:59 PM (ET) on Jan. 2, 2025. Must be 18 years of age or older; 50 US/DC. See full rules for complete details at www.mms.com/en-us/red-one-movie. Void where prohibited.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated