M&M'S® Empowers Chicago Teens To Step Up To The Mic In Support Of Fourth Annual Red Nose Day

With the support of Saturday Night Live alum, Vanessa Bayer, and facilitators from The Second City Works, M&M'S invited the teens to "step up to the mic" and use laughter as a tool to share their stories. The program culminated with the students performing in front of an audience of media, influencers and the local community at The Second City on Tuesday, May 15, in an event titled, "Step Up to the Mic: An Evening of Comedy with M&M'S In Support of Red Nose Day." Check out a documentary-style video showcasing the fun and comedy from the evening here: https://youtu.be/gnSSourPDkM.

"Chicago is a special place for the Mars Wrigley family as it is the global headquarters for the company, so we wanted to bring the humor of Red Nose Day to this city and give these students a once-in-a-lifetime comedy experience," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Senior Brand Director, M&M'S Brand. "Red Nose Day brings communities and cities together around the world through laughter, and we are thrilled to bring some of this colorful fun to Chicago."

Again this year, M&M'S will be donating over $1 million to the Red Nose Day Fund to support programs that ensure children in need are safe, healthy and educated, both in the U.S. and around the world. Organizations such as City Year Chicago and Chicago Academy High School both benefit from Red Nose Day funds.

To get in on the Red Nose Day fun at home, pick up a Red Nose at your local Walgreens, snap a photo wearing it and share it to your social channels using hashtag #NosesOn.

Red Nose Day's Night of Special Programming on NBC

Red Nose Day is Thursday, May 24. The annual fundraising campaign will culminate in a night of primetime programming on NBC with a celebrity edition of "American Ninja Warrior," a special Red Nose Day edition of "Hollywood Game Night" with Jane Lynch, in partnership with M&M'S, and the fourth annual telecast of "The Red Nose Day Special" hosted by comedian, actor and TV host Chris Hardwick. The special will feature great comedy and compelling films shedding light on children in need.

All For a Good Cause

Red Nose Day has raised over $1 billion globally since the campaign's launch in the UK in 1988. Red Nose Day came to the United States in 2015, bringing Americans together to have fun, raise money and help change the lives of children in need. Through the generosity of millions of supporters, Red Nose Day raised more than $100 million over its first three years, which has benefitted children and young people in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and some of the poorest communities in Latin America, Africa and Asia through programs to ensure they are safe, healthy and educated.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M'S®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD® Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl®, VCA® and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About Red Nose Day

Red Nose Day USA is a fundraising campaign run by the non-profit organization Comic Relief Inc., also known as Comic Relief USA, a U.S. 501(c)(3) public charity. Red Nose Day started in the U.K., built on the foundation that the power of entertainment can drive positive change, and has raised over $1 billion since the campaign's founding in 1988. Since launching in the U.S. in 2015, Red Nose Day has raised over $100 million, which has positively impacted more than 8.3 million children, both in America and abroad. Money raised by Red Nose Day USA supports programs that keep children in need safe, healthy and educated. Red Nose Day USA has received generous support from millions of Americans, hundreds of celebrities and many outstanding partners, including Walgreens, NBC, Mars, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. For more information about Red Nose Day and its impact, visit rednoseday.org. Follow @RedNoseDayUSA on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

