M&M'S® Experiential Retail Store Makes Sweet Addition to Disney Springs® in 2020

MOUNT ARLINGTON, N.J., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering its vision to create unforgettable experiences across the globe through the world's most iconic chocolate brand, Mars Retail Group announced today the relocation of its existing M&M'S experiential store from Orlando to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort. Construction is expected to begin immediately with an anticipated 2020 grand opening date.

The new state-of-the-art store at Disney Springs will be one of five M&M'S experiential stores owned and operated by Mars Retail Group, bringing the best experience of the M&M'S Brand to life in locations across North America, Europe and Asia. These include locations in New York, Las Vegas, London and Shanghai.

"Disney Springs is one of the most popular retail destinations in the country, making it the perfect location for our new M&M'S experiential store," said Patrick McIntyre, Director of Global Retail at Mars Retail Group. "Guests will be fully immersed into an interactive chocolate experience that will create more moments and more smiles through the colorful fun of M&M'S."

The new store will be located in the West Side of Disney Springs, with parking in the Orange Parking Garage accessible through the direct exit ramp from I-4 to Disney Springs.

For more information about the M&M'S experiential stores, visit the brand on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Mars Retail Group

Headquartered in Mt. Arlington, New Jersey, U.S., the Mars Retail Group (MRG) creates and builds retail businesses that build the brands of Mars, Incorporated. The iconic M&M'S stores, located in New York City, Las Vegas, Orlando, London and Shanghai, currently represent Mars' largest retail business. MRG also operates the company's Licensing and My M&M'S businesses. Mars Retail Group is a division of Mars, Incorporated.

About Disney Springs

Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment district located in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. With its namesake springs, beautiful open-air promenades and lakefront setting, Disney Springs evokes the charm of Florida waterfront towns at the turn of the 20th century. It's also home to a collection of more than 150 shops and restaurants, including top-name retail brands, specialty boutiques and dining experiences created by celebrity and award-winning chefs. Located in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disney Springs is open daily.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.mars.com

