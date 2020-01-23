M&M'S® Experiential Retail Store Set to Open Doors at Mall of America® in Late 2020

MOUNT ARLINGTON, N.J., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's most beloved brands, M&M'S is proud to bring its immersive in-store offerings to the Midwest region by opening a store at the epicenter of tourism and retail in Minneapolis's iconic Mall of America. With a vision to expand globally and offer consumers an unparalleled shopping experience, Mars Retail Group is providing local residents and tourists alike the opportunity to connect with the M&M'S Brand on a deeper level through colorful, personalized, and hands-on features that will inspire joy, creativity and long-lasting memories.

With a central location inside the east market area of Mall of America, the more than 24,000 sq. ft. Flagship will incorporate region-specific décor that clearly distinguishes this location, paying homage to Midwest culture. New personalization components and exclusive merchandise will complement the store's more recognizable elements such as the iconic Wall of Chocolate and larger than life character moments. Mars Retail Group anticipates a late 2020 grand opening date, just prior to the holiday season.

"Mall of America is a best in class experiential retail shopping center and a natural partner to help us realize our vision to delight people everywhere with immersive experiences. Currently with stores in New York City, Las Vegas, and Orlando, we were missing a home in the Midwest. Mall of America will soon be our home and we are thrilled by the opportunity," said Patrick McIntyre, Director of Global Retail at Mars Retail Group. "We're excited to layer in even more fun to what is one of the most fun one-stop shopping and entertainment destinations in the world." The flagship location will be two stories located on Level 1 and Level 2 of the mall, centrally located with a mall entrance in the Rotunda and also from inside the theme park. Closest to the East Parking garage but central to the mall, you won't be able to miss M&M'S next time you are in Mall of America.

The Mall of America store will be one of three new M&M'S experiential stores slated to open over the next two years, as Mars Retail Group recently announced upcoming new locations in Orlando, Fla. and Berlin, Germany. It joins the existing portfolio of M&M'S experiential stores in New York, Las Vegas, London and Shanghai.

For more information about the M&M'S experiential stores, visit www.MMS.com or find the brand on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

About Mars Retail Group

Headquartered in Mt. Arlington, New Jersey, U.S., the Mars Retail Group (MRG) creates and builds retail businesses that build the brands of Mars, Incorporated. The iconic M&M'S stores, located in New York City, Las Vegas, Orlando, London and Shanghai, currently represent Mars' largest retail business. MRG also operates the company's Licensing and My M&M'S businesses. Mars Retail Group is a division of Mars, Incorporated.

About Mall of America

At 5.6 million square feet, Mall of America is the largest shopping and entertainment complex in North America with more than 520 world-class retail stores and restaurants; Nickelodeon Universe, the nation's largest indoor theme park; SEA LIFE Minnesota Aquarium; FlyOver America; Crayola Experience; Hard Rock Café; The Escape Game; CMX Cinemas; and more. The Mall opened in 1992 and is located in Bloomington, Minn., minutes from downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul and adjacent to the MSP International Airport. Follow Mall of America on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Download the Mall of America app from the App Store for iOS or Google Play for Android.

