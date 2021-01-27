M&M'S® Hosts Virtual Super Bowl LV Ad Premiere

"M&M'S believes fun and humor can actually have the power to bring us closer together," said Sarah Long, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "In a year when so many of us have connected virtually, premiering the M&M'S Super Bowl ad on a virtual platform was the perfect way to share our latest campaign evolution, while building on Mars Wrigley's purpose to create better moments that make the world smile."

In anticipation of the reveal, fans can catch the brand's ad teaser on YouTube, and visit MMS.com/Superbowl to learn how the first 50,000 people to register will get to preview M&M'S ad live on February 3.

The new 30-second spot, produced by BBDO New York, will air during the first commercial break following the kickoff of Super Bowl LV, which will be broadcast on CBS on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021. This will be M&M'S sixth Super Bowl ad in the past decade.

