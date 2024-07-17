M&M'S® Ice Cream Protects Summer Birthdays With First-Ever "Funsurance" Program

M&M'S® Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches Celebrates 25 Years Of Sweetness, Bringing More Birthday Fun To All This Summer

NEWARK, N.J., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- M&M'S® Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches have been a deliciously fun and colorful way to celebrate birthdays for the last 25 years. Featuring creamy, rich ice cream sandwiched between two scrumptious M&M'S-filled cookies, Mars' classic ice cream sandwiches have become synonymous with summer celebrations.

To celebrate 25 years since M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches first made their debut, the brand is introducing a first-of-its-kind birthday party program that guarantees party fun – as long as you bring M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches to the festivities!

In honor of M&M’S® Ice Cream's 25th birthday, the brand is offering fans “Funsurance” to continue to make all birthday celebrations a little bit sweeter. (PRNewsfoto/Mars, Incorporated) Mars, Incorporated (PRNewsfoto/Mars, Incorporated)

In partnership with digital insurance company, Lemonade, M&M'S Ice Cream is offering fans "Funsurance" to continue to make all birthday celebrations a little bit sweeter. M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches are the easy-to-share treat that brings extra colorful fun to every festivity, but there are the uncontrollable moments that try to interfere with the maximum fun each frozen treat brings – whether the balloons popped, the pizza delivery got lost or the pool party was rained out. That's why from July 17 through August 10, consumers who purchase M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches and experience any fun intrusions can enter for a chance to win back some of that fun, with 25 lucky winners chosen at random to receive $250 to make any hiccups a bit sweeter.

"M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches have been making birthday parties more FUN for 25 years," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "It's only fitting that in honor of this milestone, we invite our fans to join in on the celebration to make festivities a little sweeter, inspiring moments of everyday happiness for all this summer."

Consumers can go to www.mmsicecreamfunsurance.com, upload a receipt confirming purchase of M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches and "file a claim" detailing what interfered with the maximum fun at their summer party for the chance to win.

"Birthdays should be all about fun and celebration, but we know things can sometimes go a bit awry," said Liron Smadja, Head of Brand Marketing at Lemonade. "The same can be said about moments in life, where we make insurance as simple as possible so everyone can focus on enjoying the moment—just as we're doing with M&Ms Ice Cream 'Funsurance' Sweepstakes this summer!"

Although M&M'S Ice Cream "Funsurance" will only be available until August 10, M&M'S Vanilla, Chocolate, Cookies & Cream and Mint-flavored Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches are available for purchase nationwide at retailers year-round. Consumers can go online to see which retailers near them will deliver these colorfully fun frozen treats.

For more details on M&M'S Ice Cream "Funsurance" Sweepstakes* and for the Official Rules, please visit www.mmsicecreamfunsurance.com. For more on M&M'S Ice Cream visit MMS.com and follow M&M'S on Facebook, X, TikTok and Instagram.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

Mars, Incorporated is driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. As a global, family-owned business, Mars is transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services, we employ 140,000+ dedicated Associates. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through our global network of pet hospitals and diagnostic services – including AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™ – using cutting edge technology to develop breakthrough programs in genetic health screening and DNA testing.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , LinkedIn and YouTube .

###

* "Funsurance" is not a real insurance policy. "Fusurance" is a sweepstakes operated solely by M&M'S Ice Cream/Mars. No Insurance is being offered or provided by Lemonade Insurance Company, its affiliates or any other insurer.

Contact: Kayla Mackie Mindy Osler

Mars Wrigley Weber Shandwick

[email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated