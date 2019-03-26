M&M'S® Introduces New Hazelnut Spread-Filled Chocolate Candies

The highly anticipated M&M'S Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies start hitting shelves next month, but before they do, the M&M'S Brand is giving its most passionate fans an exclusive opportunity to be the first to try the new product. But there's a catch. Instead of paying for the colorful chocolate candies with cash, fans have to show their hazelnutty-ness. M&M'S is opening a one-day-only stand in the middle of New York City's Grand Central Terminal, where fans can take the stage to express their excitement in exchange for their very own bag of the new product before others can buy it. Some will shout, some will dance, some will sing – but what they all have in common is that everybody will want M.

Fans can "Go Hazelnutty for M&M'S Hazelnut Spread" this Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grand Central Terminal's Vanderbilt Hall. M&M'S is not stopping there! To ensure that all M&M'S and hazelnut spread fans have a chance to try the new product before it's in stores, M&M's is extending the celebration across the country on social media. Participants can simply tag their passionate Twitter posts with #gohazelnutty, #MMSfirsttaste and #sweepstakes for a chance to have an exclusive pack of the new product delivered directly to their homes within hours. Promotional rules can be found here.

"Chocolatey hazelnut spread unlocks a side of indulgence that's all its own, so we wanted to tap into that mania and bring something to life that our fans would go crazy for," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Brand Director, M&M'S. "It's no secret people love hazelnut spread and love M&M'S, so we can't wait to see the reaction to this breakthrough taste experience."

M&M'S Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies feature a hazelnut spread center covered in delicious milk chocolate, offering a delectable combination of chocolate and hazelnut flavors in every bite-sized piece. The product will become a permanent addition to the M&M'S Brand's iconic line-up as the second new soft center innovation after M&M'S Caramel, which launched in 2017.

M&M'S Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies begin rolling out in retail stores nationwide this April in an eye-catching teal package ― in Singles (1.35 oz.), Share Size (2.53 oz.) and Sharing Size Stand Up Pouch (8.3 oz.).

