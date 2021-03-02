M&M'S® Introduces New Mint Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich to Bring Green to all your St. Patrick's Day Celebrations

Also new for the Spring are M&M'S Classic Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches, featuring delicious vanilla ice cream sandwiched between two chocolate cookies with Milk Chocolate M&M'S Minis baked in.

"We're excited to expand the joy of M&M'S colorworks to the Mars Wrigley ice cream line, starting with a minty green treat for St. Patrick's Day," said Jayesh Shah, Mars Ice Cream Marketing Director. "These new flavors add even more options alongside our fan-favorite M&M'S Vanilla and Chocolate Cookie Sandwiches – offering a fun and enjoyable treat for any occasion."

The two new flavors of M&M'S Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches will be available in new, redesigned packs of 4 (16 oz) beginning in early March. They join the current M&M'S Ice Cream portfolio, which includes M&M'S Vanilla Cookie Sandwiches, M&M'S Chocolate Cookie Sandwiches, M&M'S Ice Cream Cones and M&M'S Ice Cream Fun Cups.

To learn more about M&M's Ice Cream products, visit M&M'S on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or at www.mms.com.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us

Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.mars.com

