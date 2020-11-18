M&M'S® New White Chocolate Sugar Cookie Flavor Hits Shelves In Time For The Holidays

As a year unlike any other comes to a close, we look to the holidays and 2021 with high hopes and anticipation for what lies ahead. To celebrate the release of its nostalgic, limited-edition holiday flavor, M&M'S Sugar Cookie, M&M'S is inviting consumers to share their #BiteSizedHolidayWishes at MMS.com for the year ahead. M&M'S will randomly select messages to share with the world via its Times Square jumbotron and social media channels beginning November 27.

To further drive good cheer this holiday season, M&M'S will randomly select five fans who share their #BiteSizedHolidayWishes to win $500 and a holiday-themed M&M'S gift – including M&M'S Sugar Cookie – to help make their own holiday wishes a reality. Fans can enter for a chance to win and submit their #BiteSizedHolidayWishes by visiting MMS.com. Sweepstakes and entry rules can also be found on MMS.com.

"Both the flavor and texture of the new M&M'S Sugar Cookie evoke the warmth and nostalgia associated with homemade holiday cookies," said Tanya Berman, Mars Wrigley's head of seasonal marketing. "We know our fans will love the taste of holiday magic M&M'S Sugar Cookie brings and we look forward with excitement to see all of the bite-sized holiday wishes our fans have to share."

M&M'S Sugar Cookie chocolate candies are available now nationwide this holiday season in Share Size (3.22 oz.) and Lay Down Bags (7.44 oz.).

