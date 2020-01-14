M&M'S® Unveils New M&M'S® Messages For Every Occasion

HACKETTSTOWN, N.J., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The M&M'S® you know and love are getting a new look to encourage people to celebrate, connect and find humor in life's everyday moments through the voices of the beloved spokescandies. As a part of the M&M'S Messages program, the brand is launching 36 uniquely-themed packages with messages ranging from, "You make mama proud," to "Congrats on that thing you did," and "I love being socially awkward with you," M&M'S has a saying for every person, feeling and occasion. If you've been looking for the perfect way to say something to your friend, coworker or loved one, now you can 'Let M Say it for You.'

Through these specially designed packs, M&M'S continues to create innovative ways for consumers to experience the iconic brand and the distinct personalities of the cast of characters. M&M'S Messages also tap into the social behaviors of the next generation, known for relying on humor to connect with family, friends and colleagues.

"When you see any of the M&M'S Messages packs, you cannot help but smile as you think of that person in your life who you immediately know would enjoy it the most," said Allison Miazga-Bedrick, Brand Director, M&M'S. "As a brand, we want to connect with our fans and in turn encourage them to connect, express and celebrate those simple, everyday moments with M&M'S."

In addition to the new Messages featuring everyday occasions, the brand is giving audiences even more to gush over alongside celebrities, movies and red carpet looks this award season with a chance to get their hands on an exclusive M&M'S Messages-themed entertainment box for Hollywood's biggest night. Starting today, fans and viewing party hosts can purchase the curated M&M'S Messages Party Box: Red Carpet Edition, complete with:

12 M &M'S Messages packs in your favorite characters' voice to help narrate your night

&M'S Messages packs in your favorite characters' voice to help narrate your night Show stopping style including a rollout red carpet that can double as a table runner for your at-home viewing party

A custom space to write in your own Message of the Night and share on social

The sound of adoring fans applauding as you open the box to kick off the excitement

There will be 92 boxes available to coincide with the 92nd airing of Hollywood's most anticipated award show and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis at www.mms.com.

The launch of M&M'S Messages will bring media and creative together in a unique and visible way to drive conversation with a fully supported 360 campaign featuring in-store, media, digital and social promotion. Stay tuned during Hollywood's biggest night to catch new ad spots featuring M&M'S Messages for a fun take on the action, in a way that only M&M'S can. And keep an eye on M&M'S social media channels to join in the conversation. After the show, we'll extend the story on YouTube by creating customized videos that tailor our M&M'S Messages to specific audiences and content.

M&M'S Messages packages will begin rolling out in stores nationwide starting on January 20 for a limited time in four core varieties including Milk Chocolate, Peanut, Peanut Butter and Caramel. Consumers can also order their favorite M&M'S Messages packaging design in stand up pouch size on mms.com. For more information, visit the M&M'S Brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or at www.mms.com.

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With more than $35 billion in sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, MILKY WAY®, DOVE®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, WHISKAS®, IAMS®, EXTRA®, ORBIT®, 5™, SKITTLES®, UNCLE BEN'S®, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA®. Alongside our consumer brands, we proudly take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses such as Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, AniCura, VCA™ and Pet Partners™. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com . Join us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube .

SOURCE Mars, Incorporated

Related Links

http://www.mars.com

