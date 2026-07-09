MNA: Elected Officials, Union Supporters to Rally Friday at MGB Home Care Strike in Somerville as Brigham Nurse Lockout Continues

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Massachusetts Nurses Association

Jul 09, 2026, 19:44 ET

Brigham nurses and MGB Home Care clinicians have told the Governor and MGB they are prepared to negotiate until contract resolutions are reached

BOSTON, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7-day MGB Home Care clinician strike will mark its third day on Friday, July 10 with a rally featuring state and local elected officials and union supporters. The clinicians are striking until July 15 for a first union contract that respects and protects the expert care they provide to patients in their homes across the region.

MGB Home Care Strike Rally

When: 10am, Friday, July 10

Where: MGB Headquarters at Assembly Row, 399 Revolution Dr., Somerville

Who: State Rep. Mike Connolly of Cambridge; Somerville City Councilor Ben Ewen-Campen; SEIU 32BJ members; others expected

The MGB Home Care bargaining unit includes registered nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, social workers, and dieticians.

Brigham Nurse Lockout Picketing

After ending their strike at 6:59am on July 9, MGB representatives refused to let nurses back in the hospital to care for their patients. MGB is locking out Brigham nurses until 6:59am on July 13. Nurses and supporters will picket 24/7 outside the main hospital until the lockout ends.

Read the statement about the Governor's office meeting. Nurses and clinicians are ready to negotiate at any time to resolve the strike and lockout.

Learn more about negotiations, MGB finances and executive pay, and more: www.massnurses.org/MGB 

MassNurses.org │ Facebook.com/MassNurses │ Twitter.com/MassNurses Instagram.com/MassNurses 

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 25,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association

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