MNA: Brigham Nurses Prepare for End of Lockout on Monday with Solidarity Walk-In as MGB Home Care Clinicians Demonstrate Power with Ongoing MGB HQ Strike Picketing

Brigham nurses and MGB Home Care clinicians have told the Governor and MGB they are prepared to negotiate until contract resolutions are reached

BOSTON, July 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses, who are locked out by Mass General Brigham billionaires through Monday morning, are preparing to return to caring for their patients with a massive Solidarity Walk-In. At the Somerville headquarters of MGB, Home Care clinicians will mark their fifth day on strike out of seven days on Sunday with continued picketing outside the $450 million Assembly Row building.

Brigham Nurse Lockout

Nurses will continue picketing outside the main hospital at 75 Francis St. on Sunday, July 12. Nurses and supporters are picketing 24/7. They have been joined by local, state, and federal elected officials, patients and patient family members, unions, community members, and thousands of other supporters. Visit MNA Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok accounts for videos and photos.

Brigham Nurse Solidarity Walk-In

Nurses will gather before 6:59 a.m. Monday morning for a brief rally and drop their picket signs. They will then walk to the main entrance. Nurses scheduled to work will go inside the hospital to care for their patients while other nurses and supporters stand in solidarity.

MGB Home Care 7-Day Strike

Picketing continues from 10am to 3pm on Sunday, and 9am to 3pm on Monday and Tuesday. There will be a rally on Tuesday afternoon to mark the end of the strike.

399 Revolution Dr., Somerville MA, 02145

The MGB Home Care bargaining unit includes registered nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, social workers, and dieticians.

Learn more about negotiations, MGB finances and executive pay, and more: www.massnurses.org/MGB

MassNurses.org │ Facebook.com/MassNurses │ Twitter.com/MassNurses │ Instagram.com/MassNurses

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Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 25,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association