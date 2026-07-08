MNA Nurses Prepare for End of Brigham Strike and Noon Rally with Senator Markey Thursday, as MGB Home Care Clinicians Continue 7-Day Strike

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Massachusetts Nurses Association

Jul 08, 2026, 20:02 ET

Brigham nurses and MGB Home Care clinicians have told the Governor and MGB they are prepared to negotiate until contract resolutions are reached

BOSTON, Mass. , July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a meeting in the office of Gov. Maura Healey on Wednesday afternoon, Brigham and Women's Hospital nurses are preparing for the end of their one-day strike at 6:59 a.m. on July 9 and an expected four-day lockout. MGB Home Care clinicians are continuing their seven-day strike.

MNA statement following the Governor's office meeting:

"We appreciate the Governor's willingness to bring both sides into her office to discuss our positions. We reiterated our interest in negotiating at any time to reach a fair agreement and resolve the strikes. The Governor urged both sides to return to bargaining. We are waiting for MGB to respond.

"We detailed to the governor our grave concerns about the level of care MGB's replacement workers are providing. Nurses and patient families have described harrowing conditions because MGB failed to staff adequately and hired nurses without proper qualifications.

"We stand ready to negotiate to resolution for both strikes."

THURSDAY, JULY 9, SCHEDULE

End of Brigham Strike Walk-In

Brigham nurses will attempt to return to caring for their patients at 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 9. They will gather in front of the hospital at 75 Francis St. and those who are scheduled to work will present themselves at the main entrance. The nurses will be joined by their colleagues and supporters. Nurses anticipate being locked out by MGB, as the organization stated in a letter to nurses.

Brigham Nurse Rally with Senator Ed Markey

If Brigham nurses are locked out, they will continue to picket at the main hospital 24/7 until the lockout ends at 6:59 a.m. on July 13. Senator Ed Markey will join nurses for a rally at 75 Francis St. at 12 p.m. on Thursday, July 9. All supporters and media are welcome to attend.

MGB Home Care Clinician Strike

Days Two through Seven of Strike, July 9 through July 14, 9am to 4:30pm

  • 399 Revolution Dr., Somerville MA, 02145

The MGB Home Care bargaining unit includes registered nurses, occupational therapists, physical therapists, speech language pathologists, social workers, and dieticians.

Learn more about negotiations, MGB finances and executive pay, and more: www.massnurses.org/MGB 

MassNurses.orgFacebook.com/MassNursesTwitter.com/MassNursesInstagram.com/MassNurses 

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 25,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association

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