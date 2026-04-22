MNDY Investor Alert: monday.com Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Misleading Investors Over Time: Levi & Korsinsky

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know

NEW YORK, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP encourages investors who suffered losses in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) to contact the firm. WHO IS AFFECTED: Those who purchased MNDY securities between September 17, 2025 and February 6, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you are eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

MNDY shares lost over $111 per share from their Class Period high of $189.59 to $77.63 following the final corrective disclosure. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on May 11, 2026.

September 17, 2025: The $1.8 Billion Pledge

On this date, monday.com hosted its annual Analyst and Investor Day. The Company unveiled a fiscal year 2027 revenue target of approximately $1.8 billion. Management described the target as a baseline projection supported by continued enterprise expansion, increasing multi-product adoption, and growing use of the Company's AI-enabled features. Executives pointed to platform engagement metrics - including approximately 67 million AI actions on the platform - along with roughly $768 million in remaining performance obligations and net dollar retention rates above 111% as evidence of predictable growth. The lawsuit contends these projections did not account for decelerating customer growth and lengthening sales cycles that were already developing at the time.

November 10, 2025: Softer Guidance Despite Earnings Beat

monday.com reported third quarter 2025 revenue of $316.9 million, beating consensus. Further, the Company issued fourth quarter guidance of $328 million to $330 million, representing 22% to 23% year-over-year growth. Management also reaffirmed its commitment to the $1.8 billion fiscal year 2027 target during the accompanying earnings call. Following the announcement, MNDY shares declined from $189.59 to $166.21.

February 9, 2026: The Target Disappears

monday.com reported fourth quarter and full year 2025 results alongside 2026 guidance of $1.452 billion to $1.462 billion, representing 18% to 19% growth. In the same release, the Company rescinded the $1.8 billion 2027 revenue target entirely, citing "the evolving nature of the AI landscape and the choppiness in the no-touch demand environment." MNDY shares plunged 21%, closing at $77.63.

Chronology of Material Events

September 17, 2025: $1.8 billion fiscal year 2027 revenue target announced at Investor Day as a baseline projection, supported by AI traction and enterprise growth claims

$1.8 billion fiscal year 2027 revenue target announced at Investor Day as a baseline projection, supported by AI traction and enterprise growth claims November 10, 2025: Q3 2025 results beat consensus but Q4 guidance decelerated; management reaffirmed the $1.8 billion target repeatedly; stock fell 12.3%

Q3 2025 results beat consensus but Q4 guidance decelerated; management reaffirmed the $1.8 billion target repeatedly; stock fell 12.3% February 9, 2026: Q4 and full year 2025 results released; 2027 revenue target rescinded; 2026 guidance set at $1.452 billion to $1.462 billion; stock fell 21%

Q4 and full year 2025 results released; 2027 revenue target rescinded; 2026 guidance set at $1.452 billion to $1.462 billion; stock fell 21% Between these dates: The complaint alleges management knew or should have known that slower enterprise growth, extended sales cycles and reduced expansion momentum placed the $1.8 billion target at material risk

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (212) 363-7500.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The sequence of events in this case raises questions about when the risks to monday.com's long-term revenue target became apparent to management versus when they were communicated to shareholders." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you are eligible to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (212) 363-7500.

ABOUT THE FIRM -- For over two decades, Levi & Korsinsky has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by May 11, 2026.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP