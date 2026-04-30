MNDY Investor Alert: monday.com Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Allegedly Overstating AI Growth Durability: SueWallSt

Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About AI-Driven Enterprise Expansion

NEW YORK, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased MNDY securities between September 17, 2025 and February 6, 2026.

YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you can recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Monday.com shares lost $20.37 per share on February 9, 2026, falling 21% to close at $77.63, after the Company rescinded its $1.8 billion fiscal year 2027 revenue target and issued 2026 guidance of just $1.452 billion to $1.462 billion, representing 18% to 19% growth. Investors have until May 11, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

How monday.com's Work OS Platform Generates Revenue

The complaint describes monday.com as a cloud-based software platform offering modular Work Operating System and related products, including work management, CRM, dev, and service capabilities to a large customer base. Plaintiffs allege that management repeatedly cited AI innovation and expansion among enterprise customers as key growth drivers supporting the company's long–term revenue aspirations, including the previously announced FY 2027 $1.8 billion target, even as internal performance indicators were weakening.

The Alleged Enterprise Sales Cycle Acceleration That Never Materialized

The complaint alleges that while management publicly emphasized cross–sell opportunities across multiple product lines and growing engagement with AI features, internal trends indicated that enterprise sales cycles were lengthening and demand patterns were shifting.

As set forth in the complaint, the no-touch demand environment was deteriorating, and the Company's 2026 guidance assumed persistent weakness in performance marketing channels, contradicting the optimism expressed just months earlier.

Alleged Operational Impact by the Numbers

The Company projected $1.8 billion in fiscal year 2027 revenue at its September 2025 Investor Day but rescinded that target less than five months later

Fiscal year 2026 guidance of $1.452 billion to $1.462 billion implied growth deceleration from 27% in fiscal year 2025 to 18% to 19%

Calculate your potential recovery or call (888) SueWallSt.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information regarding the durability of monday.com's AI-driven growth strategy and the operational headwinds already affecting enterprise sales execution," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

SueWallSt — Top 50 securities litigation firm (ISS, seven consecutive years). Over 70 professionals. Hundreds of millions recovered.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt.

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com