MNDY Investor Alert: monday.com Ltd. Securities Fraud Lawsuit - Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action After Executives Allegedly Concealed Revenue Risks: Levi & Korsinsky

Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Institutional investors holding positions in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) during the period September 17, 2025 through February 6, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or ☎(212) 363-7500.

MNDY shares lost approximately $20.37 per share in a single session on February 9, 2026, falling from $98.00 to $77.63, a decline of roughly 21%, after the Company rescinded its previously stated $1.8 billion fiscal year 2027 revenue target. The Court has set May 11, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, mutual funds, endowments, and other fiduciaries that held MNDY shares during the Class Period face potential portfolio-level losses stemming from alleged misrepresentations about the Company's long-term revenue trajectory. The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, contends that management issued materially misleading statements regarding enterprise customer growth, AI monetization timelines, and the durability of the Company's expansion strategy.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional holders should be aware of the following considerations:

Lead plaintiff appointment under the PSLRA typically favors institutional investors with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class

Serving as lead plaintiff allows fiduciaries to fulfill their duty to maximize recovery on behalf of fund beneficiaries

Lead plaintiffs select and supervise counsel, approve litigation strategy, and oversee settlement negotiations

Institutional lead plaintiffs incur no out-of-pocket costs; attorneys' fees are paid from any recovery obtained

Fiduciaries who fail to evaluate recovery options in securities class actions may face questions regarding their oversight obligations

Absent class members retain rights to participate in any recovery without serving as lead plaintiff

Contact us for institutional recovery options or call ☎(212) 363-7500.

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The securities action alleges that between September 17, 2025 and February 6, 2026, MNDY shares traded at artificially inflated prices because the Company and certain officers concealed material adverse facts about decelerating growth, reduced expansion momentum, and extended enterprise sales cycles. The corrective disclosures on February 9, 2026 eliminated approximately one-fifth of the Company's equity value in a single trading session. Institutional portfolios with concentrated or overweight MNDY positions during this window may have sustained disproportionate harm relative to benchmark performance.

Case Summary

The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5, alleging that the Company presented its $1.8 billion fiscal 2027 revenue target as a reliable baseline projection while internal trends already signaled that the target was at risk. As set forth in the complaint, the Company issued 2026 revenue guidance of only $1.452 billion to $1.462 billion, representing 18% to 19% growth, a material deceleration from the trajectory required to reach $1.8 billion by 2027.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, and the scale of alleged harm in this case underscores the importance of evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities before the May 11, 2026 deadline." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP