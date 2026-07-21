MNEE Pay Survey Reveals Millions of Americans Hold Stablecoins. Most Can't Spend Them

WILMINGTON, Del., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Millions of Americans own stablecoins, but most still cannot use them for everyday purchases because merchants don't accept stablecoin payments, according to new research released today by MNEE Pay and YouGov.

The survey found that 62% of U.S. stablecoin holders have converted their holdings back to dollars at least once because merchants wouldn't accept them, highlighting a growing gap between consumer demand and merchant payment infrastructure.

"Consumers already own digital dollars and increasingly want to use stablecoin payments in everyday commerce," said Ron Tarter, Founder and CEO of MNEE Pay. "The infrastructure gap is now on the merchant side. Businesses that move early can benefit from lower processing costs, faster settlement, and a customer base actively looking for places to spend."

Key findings on stablecoin payments:

84% of stablecoin holders would be likely to preferentially shop with merchants that accept stablecoins .

holders would be likely to preferentially shop with merchants that accept . 82% would shift at least 1% of their monthly spending to stablecoin payments if 10 of their favorite merchants accepted them.

payments if 10 of their favorite merchants accepted them. 79% identified online shopping as a major category where they would use stablecoins if they could use them with any merchant.

if they could use them with any merchant. 54% hold stablecoins specifically for future spending.

The survey also found a generational divide. Among crypto holders aged 18–34, 88% own stablecoins, compared with just 15% of those aged 55 and older, suggesting merchant acceptance will become increasingly important as younger consumers gain spending power.

Stablecoin holders also indicated strong interest in using stablecoins across ecommerce, subscriptions, restaurants, travel, hotels, in-store retail, and freelance payments.

"The demand already exists," Tarter added. "What's missing is acceptance infrastructure that allows consumers to spend stablecoins as seamlessly as they use cards or digital wallets today."

The survey is available here.

About MNEE Pay

MNEE Pay is a stablecoin payment platform that enables businesses to accept stablecoin payments with lower processing fees, faster settlement, and global reach. It helps merchants integrate stablecoin payments alongside existing payment methods. For more information, visit www.mneepay.com.

Methodology

MNEE Pay commissioned YouGov Plc to conduct the survey. All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. The total sample size was 251 U.S. adults who own any kind of crypto, of whom 103 reported owning stablecoins. Fieldwork was undertaken between 16th - 21st April 2026. The survey was carried out online.

SOURCE MNEE Pay