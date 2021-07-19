Moab most expensive summer destination in Utah, survey shows

SALT LAKE CITY, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The city of Moab, a gateway for visiting some of America's finest National Parks, is the most expensive summer destination in Utah for accommodation, according to a survey by Cheaphotels.org.

The survey compared lodgings rates across 20 popular destinations in the Beehive State during the month of August. Only centrally located hotels or inns and with at least a 3-star rating were considered for the survey.

With an average price of $172 for the cheapest available double room, Moab was found to lead the rankings . Only marginally less expensive is the town of Springdale in Washington County. Completing the podium positions is the city of Midway in Wasatch County, located 28 miles southeast of the state capital of Salt Lake City.

In the capital itself, travellers will have to spend an average of $110 for the most affordable double room. Meanwhile the cheapest destination in Utah, according to the survey, is the city of Saint George in Washington County, where travellers should find a room for less than $80 per night.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive summer destinations in Utah. The prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination's cheapest available double room (in a minimum 3-star hotel) for the period spanning 1-31 August 2021.

Moab $173 Springdale $170 Midway $155 Park City $126 Provo $125 Monticello $124 Green River $114 Lehi $114 Torrey $112 Salt Lake City $110

For the full results of the survey, visit https://www.cheaphotels.org/press/utah21.html

