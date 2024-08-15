Mob Entertainment's Partnerships with Major Entertainment and Toy Companies Spur Unprecedented Growth in the First Half of 2024 for Poppy Playtime Brand

Mob Entertainment's transformation into a transmedia company achieved rapid growth, expanding its footprint beyond gaming, tapping into brand collaborations, books, movies, and more.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mob Entertainment, a rapidly-growing transmedia entertainment company, creator of the successful Poppy Playtime franchise and Huggy Wuggy global phenomena, today announced a milestone first half of 2024 showcasing extraordinary growth and global expansion of the Poppy Playtime brand across multiple media platforms and territories.

The introduction of the new Smiling Critters characters from Poppy Playtime: Chapter 3, particularly CatNap and DogDay, has set the internet ablaze. Since their debut on November 11, 2023, the characters have generated over four billion views on YouTube within seven months. This viral phenomenon is largely driven by fan and community engagement with a growing interest globally in merchandise. This viral phenomenon is largely driven by fan and community engagement, with user-created videos generating 3.7 billion+ views featuring Cat Nap and the Smiling Critters.

Mob Entertainment has confirmed merchandise sales at PoppyPlaytime.com have increased by 350% in the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year, with Smiling Critters significantly contributing to this success. Recently launched products featuring Monster CatNap from the final boss fight in Chapter 3 have been particularly popular. These include plush toys by CultureFly, a San Diego Comic-Con exclusive figural bag clip from Monogram International, posters by Trends International and apparel at a leading pop culture retailer, HMV. CatNap items have ranked among the top sellers across several categories.

Poppy Playtime, the horror-adventure brand capturing the imaginations of tens of millions, continues consistent growth across multiple areas. As Mob Entertainment solidifies its position as a premier transmedia company, Poppy Playtime is achieving remarkable success with deals for the big screen, music, games, books, toys, apparel, and other consumer products.

"Our team has seen tremendous growth this year alone but none of it would be possible without their hard work and dedication behind the scenes," said Seth Belanger, Co-founder and CCO of Mob Entertainment. "I'd be remiss if I didn't acknowledge our players and fans globally. We are inspired by their enthusiasm and are committed to continuing to deliver engaging content that resonates."

Since its launch in January, Poppy Playtime Chapter 3 has become the top-selling game in the franchise, with Chapter 4 in development poised to surpass it. Originally launched on STEAM, the first chapter is now available on the iOS and Android mobile platforms, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, with plans to release Chapters 2-3 on these platforms this fall.

Earlier this year, Mob Entertainment signed a variety of deals that brought the Poppy Playtime universe to new platforms, reimagining the characters and allowing for storytelling through a new lens including;

Legendary Entertainment, producer of Dune, Godzilla vs Kong, The Dark Knight and other blockbuster films, acquired live-action film and TV rights to bring the Poppy Playtime universe to the big screen with a global film release, expanding the brand's reach and impact.





Poppy Playtime licensed merchandise has reached fans around the world including at Smyths, Walmart, Target, Toys "R" Us Japan, Amazon, Spirit Halloween, Hot Topic, Five Below, Claire's, and more.





Scholastic: A deal with Scholastic, the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, has produced the first book in the Poppy Universe, "Poppy Playtime Orientation Notebook," will be available globally in retail locations and school book fairs this Fall. Plans for novels and graphic novels are currently in development.





In collaboration with Jazwares, a leading global toy company, launched on the Roblox platform, and became the number one branded game on Roblox within 30 days, boasting over 30 million visits in March, outperforming other major branded games like Barbie, Sonic, SpongeBob, and Hello Kitty. The Roblox experience inspired a manga story set at a Playtime Co. Superstore created in collaboration with for Shueisha's Ribon magazine. Popular YouTube music artist CG5, collaborated with Mob to create an original song for Poppy Playtime Chapter 3. The result, "Sleep Well," was an instant hit, garnering over 600 million views on YouTube since its February release. The song soared to #8 on YouTube's Weekly Top Songs chart in the U.S., positioning itself among tracks from global pop icons. This success has opened doors for future collaborations with a variety of artists, enhancing the musical landscape of Poppy Playtime's expansive universe.

"Mob Entertainment has reached a new phase in its growth, and while we are still committed to bringing fans the characters and storyline they've come to love, we have an opportunity to branch out and create new stories for even more to enjoy," said Zach Belanger, Co-founder and CEO of Mob Entertainment. "This has been a pivotal year for our growth, and we have plenty of more surprises in store for our growing community. Stay tuned!"

With unparalleled growth and a robust pipeline of content and products, Poppy Playtime is set to continue its ascent as a global entertainment powerhouse. Mob Entertainment remains committed to delivering engaging, innovative experiences across all media forms, ensuring the Poppy Playtime brand's legacy for years to come.

To learn more about the company and stay up to date on news and announcements, visit www.mobentertainment.com

About Mob Entertainment

Founded in 2015, Mob Entertainment was created by brothers Zach and Seth Belanger, who united their passion for art and storytelling. Their dedicated team continually pushes the boundaries of entertainment, delivering top-tier content that entertains and inspires in an ever-evolving industry. Mob Entertainment, creators of the indie horror sensation Poppy Playtime set in an abandoned toy factory, has seen its characters, including Huggy Wuggy, CatNap and the Smiling Critters, amass a significant following on YouTube and in consumer products. Poppy Playtime is available on mobile, Steam, Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5. Mob Entertainment is on a mission to craft unconventional stories, captivating characters, and exceptional experiences that redefine norms, enthrall audiences, and achieve both artistic and commercial success.

