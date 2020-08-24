Mobile Health Announces On-Site Employee COVID-19 Screening and Testing Services

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health, a leading provider of employee screening and occupational health services, today announced the launch of a new return-to-the-workplace service that will screen and test employees for COVID-19 before they head to work and on-site. The innovative program also includes Mobile Health's proprietary check-in software which employees must complete remotely using their smartphones, resulting in a QR code to display before entering the workplace. The technology is also available to schools and other organizations.

"Risks are elevated and employees are understandably apprehensive about returning to their workplace during the pandemic. It's not practical or affordable for employers to test every employee every day for COVID-19, but they need a system to ensure the safest environment," said Andrew Shulman, CEO of Mobile Health. "Our deep 35-year experience performing health care screenings for employers and creating technology to support the rapid return of results helps create an atmosphere of trust as we all deal with the challenges presented by this health crisis."

Mobile Health's offering is comprehensive, quick and provides customized solutions to enable every organization to effectively manage the return of employees and visitors. It includes daily symptom monitoring, health assessments, on-site temperature screening and COVID-19 testing by healthcare professionals who have themselves been screened and tested. Mobile Health also offers PPE recommendations and a COVID-19 antigen test which produces results in 15 minutes as well as the more conclusive PCR test which detects the genetic material in the virus to effectively screen asymptomatic individuals.

Shulman noted that Mobile Health is seeing significant demand for its new screening service from companies with traditional offices as well as those with manufacturing and distribution locations, including construction businesses, hotels, dental offices, staffing agencies, healthcare facilities, schools and colleges. The process includes maintenance of private online health questionnaire data as required by the EEOC.

About Mobile Health:

Since 1984, Mobile Health (www.mobilehealth.net) has been a trusted provider of employee screening and occupational health services including vaccinations, physical exams, bloodwork, drug and alcohol testing, tuberculosis screening, and other assessments. Mobile Health's technology-enabled, scalable and in-person employee medical screening solutions help ensure a healthier, safer and more productive workforce.

