Mobile Shower Units Support Unhoused I.E. Residents

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the last five years, The Shower of Hope has provided unhoused residents in Southern California a sense of dignity through the health and cleanliness benefits of a shower. The Los Angeles-based nonprofit organization has partnered with Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) and Path of Life Ministries to provide weekly showers for more than 200 I.E. residents.

Through partnership and collaboration, Shower of Hope, IEHP and Path of Life Ministries have provided weekly showers for more than 200 I.E. residents.

"We're so happy to support our friends and neighbors experiencing homelessness in the Inland Empire with the blessing of a shower," said Mel Tillekeratne, Shower of Hope co-founder and executive director. "Our service is more than just an opportunity to bathe. It restores dignity and hope for those in need, and often is the first step to seeking out other much-needed support services."

Through a weekly shower pop-up event located at Trinity Lutheran Church on Brockton Avenue in Riverside, homeless residents will have the opportunity to receive a free shower, a meal and hygiene items every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"The Shower of Hope team truly understands the importance of access to running, warm water, and how the ability to bathe is essential to a person's overall physical and emotional wellbeing," said Cesar Armendariz, IEHP senior director of community outreach. "This ongoing effort greatly supports the health and wellbeing of our entire community and is a collective stride to heal and inspire the human spirit. This is just one critical piece to that puzzle, and we are thrilled to be a part of it!"

In addition to mobile showers, The Shower of Hope works closely with local community partners to provide access to meals, clothing, hygiene items and case management resources to help residents get back on their feet.

"We have seen relationships between neighbors without homes and social service partners develop during the short period of time Showers of Hope has operated in our community. Their notion of providing a basic need to the least, last and lost in our community creates a bridge of trust where Path of Life Ministries and others can continue filling gaps in the homeless population's need for even more significant services like mental health, substance abuse treatment and employment services," said Rusty Bailey, Path of Life Ministries' CEO. "Thank God for nonprofits like Shower of Hope and health care providers like IEHP who understand what it takes to get human beings off the street and moving toward a healthier and more self-sufficient lifestyle."

"Having a roof over your head is a fundamental element of health. Without stable housing, individuals experience higher levels of illness which are impossible to manage well under their life circumstances," said Dr. Karen Hansberger, IEHP chief medical officer. "The Shower of Hope embraces the fundamental principle that every life is precious and is part of our community fabric. When even one of us is lost we are all diminished. Providing our homeless neighbors the ability to bathe and access needed resources on a regular basis supports their worth and sends the message that they are not alone. This is a pivotal shift to improve physical and mental health. What a blessing to have an organization serving our community whose driving purpose is the preservation of human dignity!"

To learn more about the Shower of Hope and where they will be next, visit www.facebook.com/theshowerofhope/.

To learn more about Path of Life Ministries and their services, visit www.thepathoflife.com

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 providers and 2,300 employees, IEHP serves over 1.4 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit www.iehp.org.

