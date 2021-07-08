MobileFuse Acquires Enhance, Inc., Provides Industry-First SDK Integration Tools

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse , one of the largest end-to-end in-app, DOOH and CTV advertising platforms, today announced it has acquired certain assets, platforms and patents from Enhance, Inc., the leading solution that removes "SDK barriers" between third-party services and developers. This acquisition stands as a strategic initiative to expand MobileFuse's market expertise and innovative portfolio of solutions. Enhance is now a division of MobileFuse, and will operate under the name "Enhance by MobileFuse." Enhance's engineering team and founder, Chris Hughes, will be joining MobileFuse.

The acquisition provides MobileFuse publishers/app developers with an industry-first solution to integrate and maintain multiple advertising SDKs with little code or resources -- boosting operational efficiencies, insights and revenue opportunities. Through the MobileFuse platform, users can now seamlessly modify their apps to:

Automatically implement approved third-party services and SDKs with no coding

Instantly update, remove or replace SDKs without having to manage code changes

Select from various services including ads, in-app purchases, analytics, attribution, push notifications, audio improvement, and more

Access new demand and revenue partnerships to start monetizing instantaneously

"Currently, app developers and publishers are forced to decide between implementing many advertising SDKs or settling for a single SDK with less overhead and ultimately reduced results. With Enhance by MobileFuse, we're effectively eliminating that industry-wide problem," said Ken Harlan, founder and CEO of MobileFuse. "This acquisition uniquely positions us to unlock new revenue and optimization opportunities for our publishers in an agnostic way, and demonstrates our commitment to providing critical tools that help move their respective businesses forward."

MobileFuse has direct integrations with hundreds of app developers and publishers, and this solution unlocks new ways for them to increase revenues. Additionally, through the acquisition, MobileFuse is now integrated in over 50,000 apps. Publishers can also take advantage of most major in-app ad networks without needing to implement each individual SDK manually. This demonstrates the next logical step in app-based digital marketing capabilities.

"I'm really proud Enhance is joining the MobileFuse family, and to know our respective companies share core values in wanting to deliver solutions that solve industry problems," said Chris Hughes, president of Enhance, director at MobileFuse. "With MobileFuse, we have more resources to focus on improving the Enhance by MobileFuse product, drive innovation and provide new levels of customer support."

Chris Hughes will continue to run Enhance, and will report to Dan Barnett, VP of Engineering at MobileFuse. For more information about Enhance by MobileFuse, visit: enhance.co

About MobileFuse

MobileFuse is one of the largest U.S. in app advertising, DOOH and CTV platforms, serving leading organizations across the retail, food & beverage, restaurant, tourism, government, and healthcare industries. MobileFuse empowers brands and marketers by reaching highly curated and receptive audiences via its unique solutions combining moments-based targeting, patent pending location verification, custom and impactful creative, and data-driven insights at scale. Founded in 2009, MobileFuse is headquartered in New York City and has offices throughout the U.S. For more information, visit https://mobilefuse.com/ .

