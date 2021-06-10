MobileFuse and Near Announce Strategic US Partnership to Deliver Real-Time, Consumer Mobility Planning and Audience Curation Capabilities for Brands

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse , one of the largest U.S. in-app advertising and DOOH platforms, today announced a strategic partnership with Near , the largest global source of data intelligence on people and places. As part of the partnership MobileFuse will provide Near's industry leading data intelligence offering to its customers, and offer audience segmentation and activation capabilities.

The partnership showcases MobileFuse's commitment to providing the best planning tools on top of their moments-based, creative, and highly scalable advertising assets to reach brands' critical marketing goals. Through this partnership, clients now have access to Near Allspark, a platform delivering advanced audience curation, marketing capabilities and real-world mobility data from 1.6 billion users.

Through this partnership, MobileFuse users can now:

Curate diverse audiences based on large scale real-world and real-time data sets, such as home locations, brand affinity, and geo-radius

Receive instant estimates of custom audiences, and compare results to better manage budgets; boost customer acquisitions with "lookalike" audiences

Activate audiences across platforms with pre-integrations via The Trade Desk, Google's DV360, Verizon Media, MobileFuse and more

Access comprehensive campaign analytics and insights through never-before available data

"Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the days of simply adding a data segment are gone and all prior segments should be considered stale. Consumers' lifestyle patterns changed, and the predictability level across their interests will be low for the foreseeable future," said Ken Harlan, co-founder and CEO at MobileFuse. "With Near's Allspark platform, MobileFuse's clients can customize data sets in real-time and ensure their messages are delivered in the most relevant way to the best suited audiences."

"As we expand our business in the U.S., we're looking for partners that have a vision that aligns with ours. The partnership with MobileFuse delivers unique integrations and synergies with MobileFuse's other products and services," said Anil Matthews, founder and CEO at Near. "I look forward to our continued joint success as we enable brands and advertisers to uplevel their audience segmentation and activation efforts."

For more information on the Near Allspark platform, please visit: https://vimeo.com/265893804/b155095309

About MobileFuse

MobileFuse is one of the largest U.S. in app advertising and DOOH platforms, serving leading organizations across the retail, food & beverage, restaurant, tourism, government, and healthcare industries. MobileFuse empowers brands and marketers by reaching highly curated and receptive audiences via its unique solutions combining moments-based targeting, patent pending location verification, custom and impactful creative, and data-driven insights at scale. Founded in 2009, MobileFuse is headquartered in New York City and has offices throughout the U.S. For more information, visit https://mobilefuse.com/.

About Near

Near is the world's largest source of intelligence on people and places, processing data from over 1.6 billion monthly users across 44 countries. The Near Platform powers data-driven marketing and enrichment offerings through a suite of SaaS products. The users of the platform can leverage audience, spatial, retail, among other data in a privacy-led environment.

Founded in 2012, Near is headquartered in Singapore with offices in San Francisco, New York, London, Bangalore, Tokyo and Sydney. Today, marquee brands such as News Corp, MetLife and The We Company work with Near to provide enhanced customer experiences. Near is backed by leading investors including Sequoia Capital, JP Morgan Private Equity Group, Cisco Investments and Telstra Ventures. Visit www.near.co to find out more.

Media Contact:

Taylor Szabo

[email protected]

SOURCE MobileFuse

Related Links

http://www.mobilefuse.com

