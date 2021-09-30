MobileFuse Granted Patent for Location Verification Product, Delivers Industry-Leading Location Targeting and Measurement

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileFuse , one of the largest in-app, CTV, and DOOH advertising platforms, today announced it was granted a patent by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its MFI Location Verification product. Additionally, the company announced that over 80% of publishers using MFX Exchange, MobileFuse's transparent and brand-safe video and display inventory, opt to utilize OM SDK. Adhering to IAB standards, OM SDK enables publishers to use third-party viewability providers to verify impressions and measurement across numerous channels including video and mobile apps.

The MFI Location Verification patent demonstrates MobileFuse's track record of developing industry-leading solutions that drive results for clients. A core offering of MobileFuse's platform, the solution analyzes the reliability of passed Latitude/Longitude data by testing incoming signals for consistency. It also reviews Latitude/Longitude data in association with contextual clues from Point of Interest databases. The patented solution delivers precise, holistic, and fraud-free location targeting -- including geofencing and geotargeting for campaigns based on quality checkpoints. The checkpoints consist of signal type evaluation, geotargeting validation, centroid fraud check, n-gram plotting fraud check, signal palindrome fraud check, and a cross-reference through the company's historical fraud-offenders database.

With the depreciation of cookies and iOS 14.5, location is the next best method for appropriately identifying and targeting audiences. MobileFuse incorporates MFI Location Verification in all campaigns as a unique added value for clients.

"Brands and marketers always look to engage audiences at the right moment, and a key indicator of that is where consumers actually are at a given time. However, there's issues of fraud in this space and our patented MFI Location Verification solution directly combats this," said Ken Harlan, founder and CEO of MobileFuse. "Going hand-in-hand with this is empowering marketers to accurately measure viewability across devices -- regardless of in-app or web environments. As consumers double-down on video content and move deeper in-app, measurement insights are exactly what's needed to optimize campaign results."

Over 80% of MobileFuse bid requests are OM SDK eligible, showcasing how the company is increasing the status-quo associated with measurement. Through MFX Exchange, brands and marketers can better measure the viewability of video, mobile web and in-app environments, and can iterate on campaign messaging and creative to optimize results.

MobileFuse is one of the largest U.S. in app advertising, DOOH and CTV platforms, serving leading organizations across the retail, food & beverage, restaurant, tourism, government, and healthcare industries. MobileFuse empowers brands and marketers by reaching highly curated and receptive audiences via its unique solutions combining moments-based targeting, patent pending location verification, custom and impactful creative, and data-driven insights at scale. Founded in 2009, MobileFuse is headquartered in New York City and has offices throughout the U.S. For more information, visit https://mobilefuse.com/ .

