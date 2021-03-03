MobileTrack™ makes viewing valve data quick, easy, and mobile.

The company's Total Valve Live™ system maintains real-time monitoring and reliability reports on every valve Total Valve sells or services. Previously, valve data was accessible only by logging into the Total Valve Live™ web site and selecting a specific valve.

With MobileTrack™, users can now use a phone or tablet to scan the QR code on a valve and immediately see data on that valve. Valve service history and valve reliability reports available through MobileTrack™ encompass both repair and process information collected on a valve. These reports drive reliability excellence through improvements to valve maintenance, process operations, and technical history.

Total Valve Systems services all types and brands of valves. The company is an authorized distributor for Farris Curtiss-Wright and is part of the Farris Authorized Service Network (FAST). FAST Network members provide the aftermarket support facilities need to keep their operations safe. FAST Centers provide experience, dedication and global access 24/7.

MobileTrack™ Features

Each valve receives a unique QR code when it leaves the Total Valve facility

Permanent QR code labels are waterproof, weatherproof and resistant to UV light

Total Valve Live maintains comprehensive data on each valve throughout its service life

Total Valve customers can securely access valve data by desktop, laptop or mobile device

MobileTrack™ provides instant, on-the-go access to valve data anywhere a mobile device can connect to the Internet

Relevant Links

Web: http://www.totalvalve.com

Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/total-valve-systems

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TotalValve/

About Total Valve Systems

Total Valve Systems is an engineering company that sells, services and tests valves of all types for customers around the globe. The company's engineered products division is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Valve-specific certifications include NB, UV and VR.

For additional information, please contact:

Alex Lybarger, Applications Engineer

Direct: (918) 258-7035

Mobile: (918) 978-5756

[email protected]



Total Valve Systems

1300 East Memphis | Broken Arrow, OK 74012

(918) 258-7035 | TotalValve.com

SOURCE Total Valve Systems

Related Links

http://www.totalvalve.com

