MobileTrack™ makes viewing valve data quick, easy, and mobile
Mar 03, 2021, 09:00 ET
BROKEN ARROW, Okla., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The new MobileTrack™ technology from Total Valve Systems puts a valve's service history at the customers' fingertips. It's quick, convenient, and it works anywhere a mobile device does. By scanning the QR code on a valve, Total Valve customers can instantly review comprehensive service and performance data using their phone or tablet.
The company's Total Valve Live™ system maintains real-time monitoring and reliability reports on every valve Total Valve sells or services. Previously, valve data was accessible only by logging into the Total Valve Live™ web site and selecting a specific valve.
With MobileTrack™, users can now use a phone or tablet to scan the QR code on a valve and immediately see data on that valve. Valve service history and valve reliability reports available through MobileTrack™ encompass both repair and process information collected on a valve. These reports drive reliability excellence through improvements to valve maintenance, process operations, and technical history.
Total Valve Systems services all types and brands of valves. The company is an authorized distributor for Farris Curtiss-Wright and is part of the Farris Authorized Service Network (FAST). FAST Network members provide the aftermarket support facilities need to keep their operations safe. FAST Centers provide experience, dedication and global access 24/7.
MobileTrack™ Features
- Each valve receives a unique QR code when it leaves the Total Valve facility
- Permanent QR code labels are waterproof, weatherproof and resistant to UV light
- Total Valve Live maintains comprehensive data on each valve throughout its service life
- Total Valve customers can securely access valve data by desktop, laptop or mobile device
- MobileTrack™ provides instant, on-the-go access to valve data anywhere a mobile device can connect to the Internet
Relevant Links
Web: http://www.totalvalve.com
Linked In: https://www.linkedin.com/company/total-valve-systems
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TotalValve/
About Total Valve Systems
Total Valve Systems is an engineering company that sells, services and tests valves of all types for customers around the globe. The company's engineered products division is ISO 9001:2015 certified. Valve-specific certifications include NB, UV and VR.
For additional information, please contact:
Alex Lybarger, Applications Engineer
Direct: (918) 258-7035
Mobile: (918) 978-5756
[email protected]
Total Valve Systems
1300 East Memphis | Broken Arrow, OK 74012
(918) 258-7035 | TotalValve.com
SOURCE Total Valve Systems
Share this article