MobileX Announced as the Exclusive Wireless Carrier Partner of X Games Aspen 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX , the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, today announced its inaugural sponsorship of X Games Aspen 2024. As the world's premier winter action sports event returns to Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen Snowmass, Colorado, MobileX proudly joins as the exclusive wireless carrier partner, reinforcing the company's mission to provide cutting-edge, customizable wireless solutions that match the energy and excitement of X Games.

"We founded MobileX to put our customers first, and to give every user an experience tailored to their individual needs. The spirit of innovation and individual expression is at the heart of the X Games, which is why we couldn't be more proud to sponsor the event," said MobileX CEO and Boost Mobile Founder, Peter Adderton. "At MobileX, our mission is to create a new kind of mobile experience that breaks the old rules, something the X Games did for sports. It's a rare opportunity when you can find a partner that is so perfectly aligned with our brand values, which is why we are so excited to be going to Aspen."

The X Games Aspen event has delivered the world's most exciting action sports content and unique festival experience for fans on-site and around the globe since 2002. As the official wireless carrier partner, MobileX commercials will be featured throughout coverage of the X Games on ESPN/ABC, Twitch and YouTube from Friday, January 26 through Sunday, January 28.

"The X Games brand transcends the boundaries of a traditional sporting event, pushing the limits of human achievement and showcasing the unbridled passion of athletes who redefine what is possible," states Eric Johnson, CCO, X Games. "MobileX is reinventing the way people connect and communicate with the world making them the perfect wireless carrier partner for the X Games."

MobileX's unique app-based service utilizes AI to predict how much data customers need, dramatically reducing costs while ensuring clean connectivity. After a free ten-day learning period, its AI-guided data forecaster tailors a customized plan to maximize savings.

In less than a year of launching, MobileX has quickly established itself as a leading player in the MVNO space and is expanding its retail distribution to align with the growing consumer demand. MobileX is available in approximately 3,700 Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com.

For more information on MobileX, please visit mymobilex.com . Additional information on X Games Aspen 2024 is available at XGames.com .

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.com .

About X Games

X Games Aspen 2024 will return to Buttermilk in Aspen Snowmass for the 23rd consecutive year, featuring the world's best action sports athletes competing for gold from January 26-28. Live event coverage will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. Follow @xgames across digital and social media platforms to get the most up-to-date information as it's released or visit http://www.xgames.com.

