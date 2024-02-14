MobileX Announces Distribution Expansion Through Wireless Dealers

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX, the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, today announced the formation of its independent wireless dealer network across the U.S. The strategic expansion will both broaden its retail footprint and enhance accessibility and convenience for customers nationwide.

In just less than a year of launching, MobileX has quickly established itself as a leading player in the MVNO space and is expanding its retail distribution to align with the growing consumer demand. MobileX is available in approximately 3,700 Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com, as well as through its direct-to-consumer offering. This dealer expansion offers a diversified range of touchpoints for new and existing customers to join or pay for the service, achieving wireless access for all types of consumers.

"I have been fighting for dealers since the Sprint T-Mobile merger as they are an essential part of the ecosystem. Without them, consumers won't have the access that they need. The continued consolidation of MVNOs coupled with the ever-changing compensation structures from the big three major carriers poses a significant risk to small, independent wireless dealers. As one of the few remaining independent MVNOs in the industry, MobileX allows dealers to retain the power to diversify and protect their revenue streams," stated Peter Adderton, founder and CEO of MobileX. "We built MobileX to provide customers the freedom to choose where they shop for their wireless service and how they prefer to pay, and we are committed to ensuring accessibility and connectivity for all customers including those traditionally underserved."

Dealers in the MobileX network will be able to offer customers exclusive, customized plans as well as assist customers with service onboarding, maintenance, troubleshooting, payment and more. Prospective wireless dealers interested in joining MobileX's network can visit dealer.mymobilex.com for more information.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.com.

