MobileX Bolsters Marketing & Sales Team with Two Key Hires - Industry Vets Peiti Feng as CMO and Michael Lanzon as CSO

AI-Powered Wireless Company Appoints Executives to Accelerate Market Awareness and Expansion Globally

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX, the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, today announced the appointment of two key new hires, Peiti Feng as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Michael Lanzon as Chief Sales Officer (CSO) bolstering its marketing and sales team as the company grows its U.S. and global presence.

Former Boost Mobile and Virgin Mobile USA executive, Feng joins as CMO to spearhead MobileX's marketing initiatives, drive business strategy and growth on a global scale, and elevate the brand's visibility. Lanzon, former TracFone, Simple Mobile and Boost Mobile executive, joins as CSO to lead MobileX's sales department, while also growing and strengthening the company's relationships with business partners.

"Peiti and Michael are invaluable additions to our growing leadership team. Both have a proven track record and vast experience in the MVNO space where they drove growth and brand expansion opportunities for leading wireless brands," stated Peter Adderton, founder and CEO of MobileX. "MobileX is at the tipping point of overhauling the wireless industry as we know it, empowering consumers and transforming the way mobile services are delivered, and I can think of no better team to help us lead the charge."

Most recently, Feng spent five years in the emerging cannabis industry, including helping the cannabis tech giant Weedmaps create pre-IPO momentum. Prior to focusing on the cannabis vertical, Feng spent over 10 years at Boost Mobile, overseeing brand, advertising, social, digital and experiential campaigns. She also spearheaded the development and execution of consumer communication strategies and integrated marketing plans for several prepaid brands within the Sprint portfolio including Virgin Mobile, Assurance Wireless and Sprint Prepaid, in addition to Boost Mobile.

Lanzon comes to MobileX with over 30 years of executive experience leading the sales charge from start-up to multi-billion-dollar revenues. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales at RED Digital Cinema where he drove the company's go-to-market strategy and oversaw their sales teams. Lanzon also has deep experience in the MVNO space, having worked for both Boost Mobile in Australia and the United States, Simple Mobile and TracFone.

The addition of Feng and Lanzon comes on the heels of MobileX's recent appointment of Mohammed Malique as Group Lead for the UK and EU to drive the company's UK and European expansion. MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX's unique app-based service utilizes AI to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence and real-time machine learning to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS). For more information, please visit MyMobileX.com.

