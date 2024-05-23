MobileX Expands Device Lineup with Motorola Moto G Play 2024 Bundle Exclusively at Walmart

MobileX and Motorola Team Up to Celebrate with Sponsorship of Richard Childress Racing Driver Will Brown at NASCAR Sonoma Raceway

IRVINE, Calif., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX , the most customizable wireless service thoughtfully designed to save consumers money, is proud to announce a partnership with Motorola to introduce the highly anticipated MobileX moto g play 2024 bundle in select Walmart stores nationwide. In celebration of this partnership, MobileX and Motorola are sponsoring Australian Supercars champion Will Brown as he makes his much awaited NASCAR Series Cup debut with Richard Childress Racing at the Sonoma Raceway on June 9th.

The MobileX moto g play 2024 bundle will be available at Walmart for $129 starting June 8th. It includes a fully unlocked moto g play 2024 equipped with the MobileX and Walmart apps, and a MobileX SIM Kit for easy activation. MobileX is the first wireless service to offer fully customizable mobile plans starting at just $4.08 a month*, providing customers with affordable options tailored to their specific needs. For those seeking unlimited connectivity, MobileX also offers unlimited plans starting at $14.88 a month*, ensuring that customers have access to reliable and affordable mobile service.

As part of the launch, MobileX and Motorola are excited to partner with Supercars racer Will Brown at his first-ever NASCAR race to 47,000 fans at Sonoma Raceway. Known for his exceptional talent and passion for racing, Will is bringing visibility to this exciting partnership by proudly showcasing their logos on the No. 33 MobileX Chevrolet in the heart of motorsports.

"We're thrilled to be back at NASCAR reigniting the track alongside our partner Motorola, sponsoring international star Will Brown in his NASCAR Cup Series debut," said MobileX founder and CEO Peter Adderton. "MobileX is not just speeding ahead; we're setting the pace for innovation and exhilaration in the wireless industry. This partnership isn't just about crossing the finish line—it's about accelerating our brand's visibility, igniting passion, and together with Motorola, celebrating the launch of the MobileX moto g play in Walmart."

*Prices do not include applicable taxes and government surcharges.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.com.

SOURCE Mobile X Global, Inc.