MOBILEX IS ABOUT TO GET A MASSIVE NETWORK UPDATE

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX , the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, today announced major enhancements to its platform including faster network speeds, reduced latency, and a refined activation experience. These upgrades, which will start rolling out on Monday, September 16, underscore MobileX's commitment to delivering cutting-edge wireless technology while maintaining its signature affordable plans.

The network update will enhance overall service performance including higher speeds and improved connection reliability, allowing customers to enjoy smoother streaming and quicker downloads. Additionally, the platform will soon support automatic APN configuration, making the activation process more seamless for new customers.

"We've listened closely to our customers and their feedback has driven us to make these major network improvements which will enhance the entire MobileX experience from activation to daily usage," said Peter Adderton, CEO of MobileX. "From my own testing, we're achieving up to three times the speed and half the latency, enhancing network performance while keeping costs low. This upgrade redefines the standard of what a wireless service should offer."

Important Customer Action Required

For existing customers, the network update will take place starting September 16 through September 30, 2024. To ensure a smooth transition and continued data service, MobileX customers using Android and Apple devices will receive text and email notifications with easy-to-follow instructions. These steps must be completed no later than September 30th.

MobileX remains dedicated to pushing the boundaries of wireless service by offering top-tier network performance and user-friendly features while maintaining the affordability its customers expect.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.com .

