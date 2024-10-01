MobileX Launches a Direct Challenge to Visible, Total Wireless, and Mint Mobile--Matches Their Unlimited Plans In-Store, Online and For All Customers, Not Just the New Ones

More Data, Truly Unlimited Options, and International Calling & Texting Now Available

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileX, the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, today announced major updates to its service plans, featuring data matching, expanded unlimited options, and new international calling features. Available starting today, these promotions deliver even more value for both new and existing MobileX customers.

MobileX empowers users to take control of their wireless experience with flexibility and savings, and now, until December 31, 2024, customers can enjoy additional data on all plans at the same everyday prices.

MobileX plans start at just $3.48 per month, with best-in-market unlimited options starting at $14.88 per month.

Personalized Access Plan: MobileX's signature plan just got better. MobileX will match every gigabyte of data purchased - doubling the data without doubling the cost. Purchased data rolls over as a credit on the next month's bill, while matched data provides immediate benefits without rollover. Plans start from $3.48 per month.

MobileX's signature plan just got better. MobileX will match every gigabyte of data purchased - doubling the data without doubling the cost. Purchased data rolls over as a credit on the next month's bill, while matched data provides immediate benefits without rollover. Plans start from per month. Unlimited 10 Plan: MobileX's Unlimited 10 plan now offers 10GB of high-speed data for the same price of $14.88 per month. Upgraded from the Unlimited 5 plan, this updated option increases the data without raising the cost, giving users greater value at the same affordable rate.

MobileX's Unlimited 10 plan now offers 10GB of high-speed data for the same price of per month. Upgraded from the Unlimited 5 plan, this updated option increases the data without raising the cost, giving users greater value at the same affordable rate. Unlimited Plan: MobileX's Unlimited plan now offers truly unlimited high-speed data with no caps, all for just $24.88 per month. Previously known as the Unlimited 30 plan, this upgraded option eliminates all data restrictions making it one of the most affordable truly unlimited options available—no throttling, no hidden limits, just uninterrupted data access at full speed.

"MobileX is ready to take on the big carrier-owned prepaid brands head-on, ensuring that both new and existing customers have more choices," said Peter Adderton, founder and CEO of MobileX. "We're now offering double the data on our customized plans, unlimited plans without data caps, and expanded options for staying connected globally. While we operate as an MVNO and don't own the network, our commitment to delivering the best plans and experiences remains unwavering. MobileX customers can count on us—after this promotion ends on December 31, we'll continue to evaluate our prices and market conditions, and we intend to compete with the best prices in the industry to benefit our customers."

Expanded International Connectivity

In addition to enhanced data offerings, MobileX now includes unlimited international calling and texting to over 90 countries, integrated into the Unlimited plan at no extra charge. This feature can also be added to the Unlimited 10 or Personalized Access plans for just $9.95 per month, ensuring customers stay connected globally.

For those traveling abroad, MobileX introduces a $10 day pass that includes 1GB of international roaming data, allowing users to keep in touch effortlessly while exploring the world with no hefty overseas usage charges.

These additions come on the heels of a major network grade delivering faster speeds, reduced latency and a more streamlined activation experience.

Getting Started

MobileX includes a 10-day learning period where the app analyzes user usage to identify real data needs. Customers can build their ideal combination of data, talk and text—including international options—directly in the app. The promotional pricing plans and new features are available through the MobileX iOS and Android apps, mymobilex.com, Walmart.com, and in approximately 3,700 Walmart stores.

For more information on MobileX's updated plans, international features, and Terms and Conditions of Service, including its fair use policy, visit mymobilex.com.

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, delivering a dramatic reduction in cost while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.com.

Press contact:

Illume PR for MobileX

[email protected]

SOURCE Mobile X Global, Inc.