MobileX Partners with Ethika to Launch 'ethikaX,' Merging Style with Mobile Connectivity

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES, MobileX , the most customizable wireless service designed to save consumers money, and Ethika , a leading lifestyle brand driven by personal identity, announced an exciting new collaboration. Together, the two companies will be launching "ethikaX" – a collection that seamlessly merges mobile-friendly design with bold self-expression and dynamic style. This partnership represents a groundbreaking moment where mobile meets fashion, blending cutting-edge technology with style and originality.

The ethikaX line will debut in Q1 2025, featuring a range of apparel and accessories tailored for the modern, mobile lifestyle. The initial collection will include hoodies and t-shirts with phone-friendly pockets, phone cases, and even a limited-edition set of ethikaX-branded headphones.

"At MobileX, we're passionate about empowering our customers to live untethered, connected lives," said Peter Adderton, CEO of MobileX. "By partnering with Ethika, we're able to bring that vision to life through thoughtfully designed apparel that embraces uniqueness and creativity while seamlessly integrating with our mobile services."

Ethika's commitment to celebrating individuality and self-expression across diverse cultures including motorsports, BMX, music, art and fashion aligns perfectly with MobileX's mission to empower consumers through customizable, user-focused mobile service that ensures they only pay for what they use. The ethikaX collection will be available for purchase through the MobileX app and website, as well as select Ethika retail partners. Customers can also sign up for MobileX at these retail locations by purchasing a SIM Kit or scanning a QR code and activating with eSIM.

"We're thrilled to be working with the innovative team at MobileX to redefine the intersection of mobile and fashion," said Matt Cook, CEO of Ethika. "This collaboration allows us to extend the Ethika brand into new territories while continuing to celebrate those who stand out from the crowd and share our core values of quality, style and originality."

About MobileX

Headquartered in Orange County, California, MobileX is the world's most customizable mobile carrier delivering the ultimate in choice and cost control. MobileX is a unique service that uses artificial intelligence to predict how much data customers need, dramatically reducing costs while ensuring reliable speed and service. MobileX was founded by Peter Adderton, who also founded both Boost Mobile and Digital Turbine. For more information, please visit mymobilex.com.

About Ethika

Ethika is a leading lifestyle brand which started in San Clemente, CA and is now based in Lake Forest. Since the inception of the brand, Ethika and its team have been determined to live life, innovate, and deliver quality products, while staying true to the brand's biggest asset – the FAMILIE. Ethika employees, friends, athletes, artists and customers are the core of the brand and the reason Ethika exists. More Ethika news, photos, and videos can be found on X (@ethika), Instagram (@ethika), and online at www.ethika.com .

